140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 19, 1881: The committee appointed by the citizens meeting to make a survey to ascertain the amount of fall between town and the South Arkansas river at King’s house have completed their work.
Starting from the corner of F and First streets they ran a line to a point on the Arkansas river about a quarter of a mile below King’s house.
The distance was found to be three hundred and sixty feet less than two miles and the fall one hundred and twenty-five feet.
This would give all the fall and power necessary for present purposes, and whenever more fall or power shall be found necessary it will be secured by extending the upper end of the main as far up the river as may be required.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 18, 1921: Shavano court No. 734 spent a most enjoyable evening Tuesday when they held a tacky party.
One hundred and fifty members were present, the old fashioned quadrille and the fox trot being the diversions of the evening.
A special feature of the evening was the presentation by Mrs. James Sweeney of a wedding gift to Mr. and Mrs. Alva Etter, a recent bride and groom.
Prizes were awarded to Mrs. N. E. Gray and Henry Snyder for the most clever tacky suits.
At a late hour most delicious refreshments were served. Every one reported a splendid time.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 20, 1946: The Starbuck Dairy has installed the latest equipment for pasteurizing.
The dairy herd is tested for Bang’s disease and tuberculosis.
The dairy has been modernized by installing a receiving room and from there the milk is pumped into the pasteurizer without being exposed to open air.
The new plant is now in operation.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 16, 1971: Monarch Ski Area will open this Friday “even if it is just for limited skiing,” according to manager Jack Watkins.
For nearly three weeks Watkins has been on the verge of beginning the 1972 season but the hoped-for additional snow has failed to materialize.
He told The Mountain Mail this morning: “I’m just going to have to quit waiting for the one good snowfall we’ve been hoping for an open anyway.”
There is a 10- to 12-inch base augmented by a few flurries of snow which fell on the course this morning.
Packers went into operation before 8 a.m. in an effort to hold that snow which fell.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 19, 1996: A one-car accident on Monarch Pass sent the driver of the vehicle and one passenger to the hospital Saturday.
Reginald Biers, 69, from Almont was heading westbound over Monarch Pass.
Biers was unable to negotiate a right-hand turn and the car traveled down the embankment 230 feet.
He suffered from severe head injuries and a broken shoulder.
Biers was in stable condition in Gunnison Valley Hospital Monday.
The passenger in the car, Mary Biers, 74, was treated for bruises and lacerations at Gunnison Valley Hospital and released Sunday.
