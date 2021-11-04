140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 5, 1881: The Tudor Star company have been giving a series of entertainments in Salida this week.
Everyone who has been in attendance says it is well worth the money.
Little Lillie is one of the principal attractions. She performs in a way very creditable to her training and entertaining to the audience.
We can say nothing that will do justice to Mr. Tudor and his wife.
They are as good as the best and should have a crowded house wherever they go.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 4, 1921: In harmony with an act of Congress in making Armistice Day a national legal holiday, and with proclamations issued by the president of the United States and the governor of Colorado, I hereby request and expect that Friday, November 11th, be observed by the citizens of Salida that we as Americans make sure appropriate respect to those who offered their lives on the fields of battle that the spirit of our forefathers might survive.
That the day be more properly observed, it is hereby requested that all places of business be closed on that day, and the citizens join with the American Legion in a program prepared by members of that organization, and in other ways honor the dead and pay tribute to the living who made possible the victory of the recent war.
Respectfully,
George Lorton, mayor.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 2, 1946: Fire in the Main Cafe on lower F Street, formerly the Commercial Cafe at 3 o’clock this morning, did damage amounting to $1,200 mostly due to smoke and heat.
The fire started at the end of The lunch counter near the kitchen, the cause being undetermined.
The restaurant was closed.
When the fire was discovered by a passerby, the interior of the room was ablaze. The fire department soon had the fire under control.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 3, 1971: A deal which could place the Salida to Buena Vista area on the World Sports map is on its way to New York.
Directors of FibArk, meeting late last week, put their stamp of approval on a proposal that the area enter into formal competition for the Olympic Whitewater trials which are to be held July 27-30, 1972.
The official application has been mailed to Eric Feicht, chairman of the Olympic Whitewater committee.
That group which has final say on where the event is to be held, meets next week in New York to consider the Salida to Buena Vista bid as well as others submitted.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 2, 1996: State senator Linda Powers, who is accused of stealing copyrighted material from the Mountain Mail Friday, blamed the paper’s publisher for carrying out “his own political agenda” in the pages of his newspaper.
In a story appearing in the Friday Nov. 1 issue of The Mail, publisher Merle Baranczyk accused Powers (D-Crested Butte) of stealing a photograph of Ken Chlouber (R-Leadville), her opponent in the Senate District for race, from the paper.
Powers, while admitting, knowledge of using the photo, said she didn’t know there were any copyright restrictions on newspaper material.
“People are always reproducing material out of newspapers,” she said. “I never thought I might be doing anything illegal, as Merle implied,” Power said. “If it is illegal then I certainly do apologize. I’m no lawyer and I don’t even have a lawyer, so I don’t know.”
Powers said her political consultants in Denver put the leaflet together, and she said she expected them to know whether or not the use of the photo was legal.
