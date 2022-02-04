140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 4, 1882: A Gunnison paper stated the other day that there were cases of smallpox in Salida. Whether the statement was made through ignorance or a persistent endeavor to lie we cannot say. We can say, however, that the report is absolutely false. If smallpox gets a start in Salida we will state the facts so that people may not be brought in contact with it through ignorance. It is worse than folly to try to hide anything of that kind.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 7, 1922: The damage suit of Walker M. Hunt against the city of Salida for a judgment of $5,000 on account of the death of his wife, which resulted from an accident when she slipped on an icy pavement three years ago, is being heard in the district court in Buena Vista today.
City attorney A.R. Miller, city clerk Bertie Roney, former city marshal James T. Blunkall, Horatio Preston and street commissioner H.C. Sandusky are in Buena Vista on behalf of the city in the case.
The case was first tried a year ago and resulted in a jury disagreement.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 6, 1947: Police Magistrate Tom Alway looked over his glasses at the culprit.
“The charge is reckless driving. Are you guilty or not guilty?”
“Guilty, Your Honor, I am sorry.”
“Very well, Tom. Since this is your first offense, I will go light with you, but the laws must be upheld. The fine and costs will be $7.50.”
Tom paid.
The magistrate and the culprit were the same guy.
Judge Alway was driving out of the alley at City Hall when he grazed the fender of another car.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 3, 1972: Vandals struck the library at Salida High School overnight.
All three large windows were broken.
All that was missed according to superintendent of schools Charles Melien was a skylight.
Melien said the incident must have taken place in the late evening or early morning hours.
An early evening meeting was held in the building and all was well when attendants left, said Melien.
He estimated damages in excess of $300.
It was the first case of serious vandalism to occur at the school since the beginning of classes in September.
Salida police have the matter under investigation.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 3, 1997: A team of architects from Colorado State University will be in Salida today through Wednesday reviewing School District R-32-J buildings.
The team will be making a site study of all district buildings, classrooms and support facilities such as the bus garage.
Salida school district officials contracted with CSU to conduct the study at a cost of about $10,000.
School board members felt that having an outside team of architects come to the district would carry more weight with local taxpayers than paying architects who operate on a for-profit basis to review building needs.
Study team members will be making a preliminary report of their findings Wednesday at the administration building.
