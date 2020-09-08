Thurs., Sept. 10
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Vino Salida offers a free concert series in their tasting room, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs. For more information call 719-539-6299.
Buena Vista
6-7:30 p.m. – Icy Mountain Swinger will perform at the Free concerts in the Park, held at McPhelemy Park. There will be a maximum of 50 spectators in this open air space at any one given time.
Fri., Sept. 11
Buena Vista
10-11 a.m. — Destination Story Time with the BV Public Library. The library will visit a different destination each week and our friends at these special spots will read some of their favorite books to us.
5-6 p.m. – Free yoga in the courtyard at Buena Vista Square. Limited to 10 people. Register at empoweryogabv.com/class-schedule.
5:30-7:30 p.m. – Music and Memories at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Tim Burt will perform to a crowd limited to 150. Admission is by donation to Buena Vista Heritage. Take a chair and a picnic and enjoy the music. Masks and social distancing required. No dogs or alcohol please.
Sat., Sept. 12
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Salida Farmers Market at Alpine Park.
9 a.m. - noon – The second Chaffee Green Homes Tour. The free tour will begin at the Salida Farmers Market and feature four other stops for people to visit and learn about green energy. More information at newenergycolorado.com
9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. – Backpacking 101 at Riverside Park. This half day event will cover a variety of topics including what to pack and how to pack it, what to consider when planning a trip, food options and how many calories to bring, backpacking with kids, water filtration, backpacking with dogs, Leave No Trace practices, and much more. People can register for the free course at garna.org/calendar/backpacking-101/. Attendees will be required to follow COVID regulations.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. – The Salida Fiber Fstival will be live online at salidafiberfestival.com, featuring vendors, a silent auction, virtual beer garden and more.
5- 7 p.m. – New artist exhibition and artist reception at the Paquette Gallery for fiber artists participating in the Salida Fiber Festival. Masks required.
Buena Vista
5:30-7:30 p.m. – Music and Memories at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Gene Farrar and Ron Slaughter will perform to a crowd limited to 150. Admission is by donation to Buena Vista Heritage. Take a chair and a picnic and enjoy the music. Masks and social distancing required. No dogs or alcohol please.
Sunday, Sept. 13
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Buena Vista Farmers Market at South Main Town Square.
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.– The second annual Chaffee Green Homes Tour will have an information booth set up at the Buena Vista Farmers Market, South Main Town Square. More information at newenergycolorado.com.
Salida
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. – The Salida Fiber Festival will be live online at salidafiberfestival.com, featuring vendors, a silent auction, virtual beer garden and more.
Mon., Sept. 14
Buena Vista
All day – Take it and Make it at the Buena Vista Public Library. Pick up kits. Make cool stuff. Show it. For more information or to sign up call 719-395-8700 or email jmakowski@buenavistalibrary.org
Tue., Sept. 15
Buena Vista
10 a.m. – Virtual Guided Meditation. Join the Buena Vista Public Library for a 30-Minute Guided Meditation via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/82415691664. Dana Wills will instruct the Tuesday classes.
