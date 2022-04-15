The True Celebration of Easter
Sun shining brightly on the trees and flowers below,
Shoots appear in gardens from all the fresh snow.
Spring is lighting the way to the summer which seeps in slowly,
Reminding us of change that is coming and arriving boldly.
It is the freshest time of the year, and we watch it all unfold,
Reminding us of salvation and Jesus’ resurrection retold.
We celebrate his victory as he rose from the grave,
With a sense of happiness and joy, we are happy he came to save.
So, enjoy your spring activities with joy and anticipation,
Being happy to enjoy this Easter because of the true celebration.
Linda Andersen,
Buena Vista
Log In
