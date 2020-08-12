140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 14, 1880: It would be a matter of great convenience to the public here if the persons who deliver the mail at the post office would try to get around the same evening that the train comes in.
It is just about a five minute’s walk form the train to the post office and yet it generally takes the ‘bus about three quarters of an hour.
Let there be more haste in this matter or else let the carrier give place to somebody who will get the mail to the post office on time.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 13, 1920: George Bassham was buried under four tons of dirt Tuesday afternoon while cleaning out a ditch at Centerville, which caved in on him. Earle Ehrhart and six others were working in the ditch with Bassham but were not close to him when the accident occurred.
They saw the earth fall and worked for fifteen minutes with shovels before they uncovered him. He was taken to the Red Cross hospital, where he remained unconscious until yesterday afternoon, when he began to revive.
He was fully conscious today and appears to have a fair chance for recovery. He is suffering from concussion of the brain.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 10, 1945: A second atomic bomb dropped on Japan obliterated Nagasaki in an inferno of smoke and flame that swirled more than 10 miles into the stratosphere and could be seen for 250 miles, an Okinawa dispatch said today.
Okinawa-based pilots attacking other objectives on Kyushu yesterday, said clouds of smoke from Nagasaki spread rapidly until they obscured bombing targets 60 miles from port.
The fliers said the Atomic bomb explosion was “too tremendous to believe.” One said that the blinding glare of the blast was so great that when it faded he thought for a moment the sun was setting.
The airmen’s stories bolstered a growing belief that the entire urban or built up area of Nagasaki, major naval base, and industrial center, was destroyed by the Atomic bomb.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 12, 1970: A meal ticket increase of five cents – 30 to 35 cents at the elementary school and 35 to 40 cents at the high school and junior high – was approved by the Salida School Board Monday night.
The meal ticket increase was the result of a pay hike for the cafeteria employes. The cooks received a dollar a day increase while the helpers were given 10 cents more an hour.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 14, 1995: In the tradition of the one-ring “mud show” circuses of the past, the Culpepper Circus rolls into Salida, Friday, Aug. 18.
The show is characterized as one of the last of a fading class of circuses with only one tent and one ring.
The circus is reminiscent of the tiny shows that traveled through country towns near the turn of the century.
