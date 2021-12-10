Josh and Sierra O’Neill of Salida are the parents of a daughter, Diane Reese O’Neill.
She was born at 1:34 a.m. Nov. 25, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida
She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 21 inches long.
Diane has a brother, Sawyer, 1½.
Her grandparents are Andy and Anne Schneider of Leadville, John and Phyl Palumbo of Omaha, Nebraska, and Diane O’Neill of Salida.
Great-grandparents are Toots and Ruth Purkat of Leadville and Bob and Kay Diehl of Cañon City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.