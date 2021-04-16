140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 16, 1881: Salida is looking up. Two fights Wednesday. One was bloody but not serious.
Mat Sheridan, a laborer on the grade at the depot grounds, had a little misunderstanding with another individual in front of Bender’s saloon.
The other individual gave Sheridan a whack on the back of the head with a Barlow knife, opening the skin an inch or two.
This individual and two others were landed in the calaboose for a brief season. They had been imbibing too freely.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 15, 1921: The snow storm which struck Salida last night and continues today slightly moderated, is general thru the state.
Telephone wires are down cutting off connection with Cañon City, Pueblo and Denver, also with Grand Junction.
The lines to Leadville are open but a blizzard is raging there and the line to Gunnison is open but the snow is falling heavy at that point.
The Western Union Telegraph company also has several lines out.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 16, 1946: A safe in the office of the Palace Hotel was cracked open yesterday morning, and $36 was missing. A boy working at the hotel was nabbed by the police and searched. They say they found the money in one of his shoes. It had been marked by DeLacey Ramsey, hotel proprietor the night before.
The boy had been suspected of pilferings and was warned several times by Mr. Ramsey, he told police. The police told Ramsey to mark some money and place it in the safe. The inner door of the safe was locked but it was found pried open.
The boy will be given a hearing in juvenile court.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 15, 1971: The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 5 p.m. by Judy Everett of Sand Park that a green pickup with Washington license plates was parked at a cabin on Ute Trail about one mile on the other side of the Chaffee County-Fremont County line.
The cabin, which is located about 15 miles north of Salida and two miles southwest of Whitehorn, belongs to the Everett Land and Cattle Co.
Sheriff’s officers arrived at the cabin at 6:15 p.m. and took five subjects into custody.
A total of $149.94 worth of Breeze Box electric fans were found, reportedly stolen from the storeroom of the F.W. Woolworth Co. Store police said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 19, 1996: City workers found an oily mess in the water tank at the base of Tenderfoot Mountain on Wednesday as they prepared the tank for use.
According to Salida Water treatment Plant supervisor Lonnie Oversole the tank is left empty during the winter months and in the summer it’s filled with water from the Pasquale Springs, one of Salida’s three sources.
The oil, described by Oversole as dirty motor oil, had been put in a one gallon plastic milk jug and dropped down a vent opening. The jug shattered from the impact of the 35-foot drop, Oversole said, and the oil was splattered on the walls and floor of the tank.
Cleanup is expected to take at least two or three days, Oversole said. The incident was reported to Salida police, who are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.