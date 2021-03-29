140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 2, 1881: The Chaffee County Bank has sold its business, building and lots to the Bank of South Arkansas, and on Wednesday of this week Messrs. DeWalt, Hartsel and company took possession of their new quarters.
The Mountain Mail regrets to see Messrs. Robertson and Bane leave Salida. They started their business when the town was first laid out, gave evidence of their faith in the prosperity of the town by erecting a substantial Bank building, and have built up a business that has paid them for their trouble.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 1, 1921: Burglars were routed Monday evening by Theodore Nance, sixteen year old son of Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Nance, in an attempt to rob the G.W. Means home on the mesa.
Theodore was returning home from the picture show shortly after nine o’clock and as he was passing the Means’ house he was attracted by a noise resembling that of a screen being ripped.
Knowing the family were away he entered the yard unarmed, and was going to the garage from where he thought the noise came when he was suddenly struck in the jaw by someone concealed by the dark wall.
He fell to the ground, two men running over him to the back yard. Young Nance, who lives but a short distance from the means place, ran home and got his gun.
When he returned the burglars were at the window again. He fired two shots and was chasing one of the burglars down toward the barn, when, going past the corner of the garage, he was struck on the head by something sharp, his cap being torn but no serious injuries incurred.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 29, 1946: George Wood, who operated the machine shop at the Salida Auto Company, has leased the building in the alley, between F and G streets and Second and Third streets, formerly occupied by Forrest Hunt. The building is owned by Ben Groy.
While making alterations, Wood discovered wallpaper on the walls in the rear of the building; also two windows now blanked out by a wall. He supposed it was an early day residence, but one visitor came along and identified it as Salida’s first schoolhouse, built in 1880. The visitor said he had attended the schoolhouse himself.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 24, 1971: A chain-reaction accident resulted in damage to three parked vehicles today at 9:30 a.m., the city police department reports.
A Salida Coca Cola Bottling Co. truck parked by Jerry L. Wood of Poncha Springs in front of Bradbury Conoco Service Station on U.S. 50 triggered the accident when it began rolling east toward Porter’s Country Kitchen, police said.
The truck hit a car belonging to Mayor Ed. Touber. The Touber vehicle, which was parked in front of Porter’s in turn knocked into a parked vehicle owned by Arthur Costello of Salida.
Police estimated damage to the Coke truck at $50, to the Touber car at $300 and to the Costello car at $200.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 27, 1996: Salida police are looking for the person or persons responsible for causing an estimated $1,000 in damage to the restrooms at Alpine Park in an attempted arson sometime between March 16 and March 18.
A public works employee reported someone had tried to burn both of the toilet seats, a toilet paper dispenser,the ceiling and a plexiglass window. Also two light sensors in the restrooms were damaged by the vandals.
The restrooms were installed at the city park last summer at a cost of $48,500.
