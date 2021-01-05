Salida City Council will hold the second reading and public hearing on an ordinance transferring property at the intersection of M and Third Streets to Chaffee Housing Trust during their meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
To register to attend the meeting, log on to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366, to receive a confirmation email on how to join.
To watch live meetings log on to https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1.
Council will hold the second reading and public hearing on an ordinance approving the lease of 232 G St. from the city to Rivian, LLC, for an electric car charging station.
In new business council will consider a resolution designating the posting location for public notices and vote to extend the declaration of emergency regarding COVID-19.
Under their consent agenda, council will vote on final settlements on the 2020 street reconstruction project, the 2020 sewer rehabilitation project and approval of final payment to K&W Construction for the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center locker room rebuild.
Finally, council will go into executive session for two items; discussion on a right of first refusal and to receive legal advice from the city attorney regarding a pending lawsuit in Chaffee County District Court.
