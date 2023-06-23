Most world cultures have creation stories of how they came to be. The Judeo-Christian creation story that influenced the culture of those of us from a Western European background begins in Genesis 1:1. “In the beginning, when God created the heavens and the earth …”
The ancient Jewish people so treasured their creation story that they shared it via word of mouth for centuries before someone, known only to history as “the Priestly source,” wrote it down around 2,500 years ago.
God creates the world in six days, from the dome of the sky to the monsters of the sea to the crowning achievement, human beings. God stops after every creative act and notes “it was good,” in awe and wonder at the new life splashing and flying and breathing for the first time?
God in Genesis tells us who we are, what we value and where we belong. One God made the heavens and the earth and everything in between. One God. Our God doesn’t appear to need help with creation (except in caring for it). There’s no hierarchy of other deities with key roles in the story, which makes Genesis highly unusual among creation stories in world cultures. Just one God, the God moving and shaking and quaking, flying solo until after human beings are created to care for creation.
As caregivers for creation, we human beings cherish it – from the waters to the water lilies, each eel, each daisy, each dove is precious, made with the same care and attention by the one God, the God who made us. Some of us choose not to eat meat to cherish creation. Some of us recycle and grow our own food and tend our own land to cherish creation. Some of us care for animals as family members, and many of us hike and bike and raft and ski and camp and meditate to cherish creation.
We, as God’s creation, care for the delicate ecosystems of life around us. God made us to be together with others human and animals alike, to be in community with them, to govern them fairly – not to exploit them or subjugate them as inferiors as the Church has erroneously interpreted “have dominion over” in past generations. God invites us to tend other beings and nurture them in God’s own example of care and concern.
Genesis reminds us where we belong. God created human beings with a key role in co-creation. After everything else had been made, God charged us to be responsible for the rest. God made us inherently good – by nature, we are all God’s creation, beloved and blessed.
God creates, God rejoices, and God blesses creation to be as God intended – teeming with life and radiating joy right back at the God who cherishes it. “God saw everything that God had made, and indeed, it was very good,” Genesis 1:31. It was very good, indeed. Amen.
The Rev. Melissa Roberts George is rector of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Salida and Little Shepherd in the Hills in Crestone.
