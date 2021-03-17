140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 19, 1881: There is no one thing that can be done that will beautify the town and make it a desirable place to live so much as the planting of trees.
Persons coming in from the east and seeing our barren streets, the dwellings without a tree or shrub near them, will naturally feel disappointed in the looks of the town.
Trees will transform our open plain, that is really not enticing for strangers to look upon, into a forest that will be not only a beautiful sight but a source of real comfort in many respects.
The planting of trees around a lot or residence will enhance the value of the property as well as making it a more desirable place to live.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 18, 1921: The Rink was crowded to capacity last night at the carnival dance given by the Knights of Columbus. The hall was beautifully decorated in the American colors and in the colors of St. Patrick. Green paper hats and other novelties were features of the entertainment. The crowd was so large that dancing during the early part of the evening was retarded but at a later hour when the crowd had thinned out the dancers came into their own.
There was a large attendance from out of town many parties from Buena Vista, Howard and other points being among those present.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 12, 1946: The old post office building on Lower F street changed hands twice within a week.
Lloyd Nixon of Alamosa bought it of the Salida Building & Loan Association, and sold it yesterday to R.M. Donnohue, who owns the Park Cafe. Mr. Donnohue came here several months ago from Wichita, Kans.
He plans to remodel the building, which has frontage of 75 feet and a depth of 60 feet. The second story formerly was a hotel.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 17, 1971: The dump continues to send smoke toward Salida, but city and county officials are working on ways to improve its operations.
Tuesday Chaffee county commissioner Dick Tuttle, city streets and water commissioner Bob Brazil, Ray Foote of the soil conservation service and Paul Morland of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Cañon City inspected a possible dump site, land owned by BLM, near the South Side Salvage Yard.
Tuttle told the Mountain Mail that another location mentioned off the Tenderfoot Road north of Salida – was “a remote possibility,” because of the scenic quality of the area.
He also said the county will loan city crews the county’s bucket leader to pack dirt on top of the debris after it is burned at the current city dump. This should reduce the smoldering, Tuttle said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 12, 1996: As builders, Gary and Steve Merrifield probably expect a certain amount of danger on the job – the normal sort of job hazards one encounters on a construction site, working with power tools.
But an angry customer with a gun, using the results of a building inspection as justification to run them off the site, was not in the category of a normal job hazard.
The Merrifields came to the Chaffee County Commissioners yesterday, to complain about the procedures and apparent inconsistencies that building inspector Verl Curtis used in inspecting the job.
Curtis had done an inspection of the framing of the structure and everything seemed to be in order until he changed his assessment of the structure based on a letter from the architect.
The architect had cited items about the framing that were not in compliance with the county’s building code.
“I agreed with the architect, Curtis said.
“I have a problem with that explanation,” Gary Merrifield said. “It allowed the homeowner an out. The guy figured out how to run us out, and now we’re out $5,000 in labor.”
