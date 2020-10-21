140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 23, 1880: J.M. Cochran, the handsome half of the Del Norte Prospector force spent last Sabbath in Salida. He had been to Denver to attend the Grand Lodge of Good Templars.
We hate to give him away, but it is necessary sometimes to perform unpleasant duties.
He fell in with a jolly crowd and was four days getting from Denver to this point.
He tried to stuff us with a lot of truck bout the detention of trains on the South Park by snow. Some folks are awful cute.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 22, 1920: Mrs. S.K. Murdock was hostess to the P.E.O.’s Monday evening when the main issue was planning for the rest room.
The chapter now has a caretaker living in the cottage and every comfort and convenience is being planned for the tourists and all who make use of the rest room.
At the close of the business meeting dainty refreshments were served by the hostess and a social hour enjoyed.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 23, 1945: Salida merchants are contributing liberally to the Hallowe’en party fund, which is being raised by Chief of Police Julius Masters. The schools are cooperating. Prizes of knives, novelties and various articles of clothing, as well as cash, have been contributed.
Mr. Masters has an ample stock of candy, popcorn, apples and cider. The parade will start at 5 o’clock on Hallowe’en, to be followed by the free show at the Salida theatre, at 6 o’clock. The free dance will be held in the dining room of the Elks Home.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 23, 1970: Two Oklahoma men were arrested Thursday afternoon at the Monarch Check Station on charges of games violation, the sheriff’s office reports.
Byron O. Williams, 58, of Coweta, Okl., was charged with illegal possession of elk without a license and given a $200 penalty assessment, officers reported.
Glenn T. Williams, 53, of Ramona, Okl., was charged with illegal possession of elk parts without an elk license and illegal possession of three grouse out of season. He was given a $255 penalty officers said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 24, 1995: Chaffee County needs a new jail, county commissioners agree, but the funding and location still require intense study, according to Frank McMurry, board chairman.
Feasibility studies basic to jail planning were part of Monday’s discussion at the commissioners’ weekly work session.
Ron Poland, of Newstrom-Davis Construction, outlined his proposal for a new jail, complete with possible funding methods, which included forming a not-for-profit corporation and selling high-yield bonds.
