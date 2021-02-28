140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 5, 1881: Dr. J.H. Nonamaker, who is the owner of some very valuable mining property in this district, has organized a company of eastern capitalists to buy and develop mines, build machinery and reduce ores somewhere in this district.
This company is a strong one with an organized capital of $1,000,000.
Judging from what we know of the doctor, who during his stay among us won the respect and confidence of our people, we predict success to the company.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 4, 1921: Bids for the construction of a new federal highway from Salida to the Fremont County line will be opened in Denver March 11 and the contract will provide that the road be completed by Nov. 1.
Contractors already have visited Salida to look over the road and to make inquiries about labor conditions.
Four bridges will be installed on the new highway. One bridge will be across the Little river, another across Bear creek to eliminate the dangerous curve and a grade at that place, a third bridge near the school house south of Salida and the fourth will replace the little bridge south of Salida which was washed out two years ago.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 2, 1946: Mrs. Dorothy Almquist succeeded Miss Mary Cicerelli, March 1, as manager of the local Montgomery Ward office.
Before coming to Salida, Mrs. Almquist was a stenographer for the freight superintendent of the Rio Grande Motorway Co., in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Mrs. Almquist is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Waggoner of Salt Lake, who formerly resided here.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb 26, 1971: The Chaffee County Health Planning Council talked Thursday night about its prime goal to establish a public health office in Chaffee County, made plans to hear from public health officials in the state at its next meeting March 25.
The council had voted last November to work toward founding of a public health office.
Council members have been collecting data from elementary school records on immunizations of schoolchildren and state public health records to show the need for a public health program.
At its next meeting the council plans to hear from a panel of public health nurses from Denver, Fremont or Lake counties, a local welfare worker and two of its own members, Dr. R.A. McGowan and Gwen Perschbacher, a registered nurse and public health nurse of Salida.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 28, 1996: Bags of hazardous medical waste are showing up in the trash at the Chaffee County Landfill. It’s a continuing problem and county officials aren’t sure how to stop it.
The latest find, on Feb. 20, included the waste from hepatitis B shots, according to landfill manager Don Long.
Although the medical waste is “coming in on Martinez (Martinez Trash Co.) trucks, the source is unknown,” said Long to the Chaffee County Commissioners at their landfill meeting Tuesday.
