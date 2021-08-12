140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 13, 1881: Julius A Myers, for many years connected with the Kansas Pacific railroad at Denver, has been appointed to the position of superintendent of the Gunnison division of the Denver and Rio Grande, with headquarters at Salida.
Mr. Myers is a thorough railroad man and a gentleman whom our people will be glad to do business with.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 12, 1921: The wild, wild west, with its wild, wild ways of the mountain camp or town in the range country where “there waren’t no Ten Commandments and a man could raise a thirst” will bust loose right here in Salida Wednesday evening and continue until Saturday night.
Slippery Gulch, the rip-roaring tough town, has jumped into town to whoop her up for a few days.
Salida Lodge of Elks will put on the show and all the characters will be local people.
The tent will be erected in the vacant lot and on the street opposite the Elks Club.
Around the walls of the tent will be the town with its saloons, restaurants, gambling joints, souvenir stores and Kalamity Jane’s dancehall where the shooting always started.
They tax you 50 cents to get in and they give you $5,000 in spending money, which can either be used at the gambling tables or at the stores or for a turn at the Turkey Trot in Kalamity Jane’s Dancehall.
It will be four nights of innocent fun and frolic in imitation of the long ago.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 13, 1946: Judge Joseph H. Blunt granted a motion yesterday giving Werner Carl Schwarzmiller and Doris Stutsman, each of whom is charged with assault with intent to commit murder, a change of venue from Chaffee to Fremont county.
Schwarzmiller, who has had two previous convictions in Illinois, is also charged with being an habitual criminal. If convicted he faces a sentence of from 14 to 42 years.
Doris Stutsman, who was on probation from a Michigan reformatory when she came to Colorado with Schwarzmiller, will be given a separate trial.
The charges arose out of the shooting of T.R. O’Haver in April. O’Haver, who has been under medical and surgical treatment, has lost one eye and the sight in the other is so impaired that he is able to distinguish only light and dark objects from the side of his eye. A fragment still in the eye blocks vision straight ahead. Doctors hope this fragment may be removed in about a year.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 9, 1971: The livestock market in Salida will reopen its auction at 12:30 p.m. Friday under new management, and offering new services, Ralph Bruins, president of Rocky Mountain Livestock Sales Inc., confirmed today.
The market, previously known as Rocky Mountain Livestock Market, closed last April to settle financial difficulties. Bruins said the new organization was worked out after widespread interest and support of the Salida community and area rancher in re-opening the market.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 16, 1996: Salida Heart of the Rockies Gun Show is once again a sell-out.
Eighty-two tables are filled with antique and modern guns, western artifacts, western art, and knives, coins and antique military equipment for the show Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17 and 18 at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds on CR 120.
The show is sponsored by Mon-Ark Shrine Club.
Many dealers and collectors who have shown in the past are returning, among them, Dick and Jean Capps of Shaffers Crossing.
The Capps have an avid interest in history and guns associated with historical periods that are happy to share their interests.
Harmon Leonard of Salida is also expected to come up with a surprise related to history.
