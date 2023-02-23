Salida, CO (81201)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.