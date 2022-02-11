Logan and Katelyn Osborne of Buena Vista are the parents of a daughter, Olivia Rose Osborne.
She was born at 4:32 a.m. Jan. 22, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 7 pounds, 6.4 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Her grandparents are Aaron and Nicole Sweeney of Anchorage, Alaska, Emily Osborne of Woodland Park and Kevin and Stacy Osborne of Salida.
Great-grandparents are Linda Plimpton of Anchorage, Johnny and Mary Lou Leftwich of Gainesville, Texas, Roddy Osborne of Dallas, Texas, Betty Murrah of Ardmore, Oklahoma, and Jim and Samme Sweeney of Florence, Arizona.
