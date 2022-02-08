140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 11, 1882: Maysville is considerably worked up over a sermon delivered there last Sunday by Rev. Case.
Mr Case gave Maysville’s slanderers, tattlers and busy-bodies a regulat hauling over the coals, and it made some of them so mad that they withdrew from the church.
That is pretty good evidence that the shot took effect.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 10, 1922: The City of Salida was winner Wednesday in the district court at Buena Vista, in the damage suit brought by J. Walker Hunt, on account of injuries recieved by his wife from which she died three years ago.
She slipped on an icy sidewalk at Third near F street.
The case was tried before a jury. The jurymen were all farmers, the attorneys for the city rejecting all Buena Vista jurors and the attorney for Mr. Hunt rejecting all citizens of Salida.
It was contended by the city that is was not responsible for the condition for the sidewalk because no complaint had been made and it was a temporary obstruction.
It was contended that Mrs. Hunt should have made complaint if she used the sidewalk frequently.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 7, 1947: As part of the Salida public schools’ drive to help raise funds for the Red Cross, four basketball games will be played in the gym, Wednesday, February 26.
A game between the lightweight team of Longfellow and McCray school will open the evening of basketball at 6:30. Following this game the heavyweight teams from both schools will meet.
For the third game of the evening two of the junior high teams will clash.
The main event of the evening will bring the high school team against the Elks five.
All the games promise to be exciting besides the great variety that is being offered, from the grade school up tot he town team.
Players, officials, and everyone attending will buy tickets, and it is hoped a large crowd will turn out.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 4, 1972: A Bayfield, Colorado trucker was knocked unconscious and robbed last night at the top of Poncha Pass. The victim was Larry G. Walder.
He told Chaffee County Sheriff’s Deputy Jim Roll that he had stopped his rig at the top of the pass and crawled underneath it to check his brakes.
He said while he was under the truck another vehicle pulled up and stopped.
The driver stood in the glare of his headlights so Walder was unable to get a good look at him. The attacker asked Walder if he needed any help.
Walder declined and as he started to crawl out from under the truck he was struck on the head.
Walder was unable to estimate how long he lay unconscious in the sub-freezing temperatures.
When he came to, his wallet was laying beside him with all of his money and papers missing except his drivers license.
He said the wallet contained about twenty dollars in cash.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 4, 1997: For the second time in as many years, and the sixth time in the 12-year history of The Denver Post Ride the Rockies tour, over 2,000 cyclists and event staff will roll into Salida this summer.
Salida was selected as one of eight official host communities of this year’s tour. The tour will come to town June 18.
Last year the event brought over $110,000 into the Salida area, according to tour director Paul Balaguer..
