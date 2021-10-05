140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 8, 1881: Between nine and ten o’clock Monday evening Charles Nachtrieb was shot and killed by Bert Remington in Nachtrieb’s store in Nathrop.
Remington had been at work for Nachtrieb for a little over a month, and the immediate trouble between them was said to be a dispute as to whether Remington was to receive $35 or $50 per month.
All good citizens will unite in denouncing the murder as one of the most cruel of the many dark deeds that have been committed in Chaffee County during the last 18 months.
It is high time that justice should be dealt out to some of the devils that have so recklessly defied the law in Chaffee County.
And it would not be a bad idea to begin on Remington if he is the desperate character that he is said to be.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 7, 1921: Hog cholera, which broke out in Salida two weeks ago, already has caused heavy losses to several farmers.
Howard Patterson lost 65 hogs valued at $1,000.
The disease has also attacked the cow herd and is reported at the Michlich place.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 5, 1946: The Agriculture Department today urged the nation’s farmers to produce 58,000,000 pigs next spring as insurance against another meat shortage next year.
The spring goal is approximately 13 per cent larger than last spring’s.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 4, 1971: An accident on U.S. 24, four miles east of Buena Vista, Sunday left the driver of a car, which was totaled, with severe face cuts, the Colorado State Patrol reports.
Brian D. Boje, 19, Colorado Springs, was headed west on U.S. 24 when his car went out of control in a curve at 5:10 p.m., the patrol said.
His car skidded 225 feet broadside into the oncoming lane and struck a vehicle driven by Stephanie G. Wessl, 25, Colorado Springs.
Boje’s 1971 Rambler rolled slowly down the slight grade, the patrol said, and the driver, in a semiconscious state, made no attempt to stop the vehicle, which rolled 78 feet to a ridge and dropped 200 feet down the steep ravine.
Mrs. Wessl received no injuries and damage to the front of her 1971 Mercury was estimated at $700.
Boje was taken to the Buena Vista clinic for treatment.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 1, 1996: Chaffee County courthouse, located on Crestone Avenue in Salida, was listed in the State Register of Historic Properties, according to an announcement from the Colorado Historical Society.
Constructed in 1932, the three-story, yellow brick building is an excellent example of Art Deco architecture, and one of only two Art Deco courthouses in the state.
The building’s vertical emphasis, stepped back massing and stylized floral patterns with a sunrise are all the hallmarks of this architectural style.
The building is Chaffee County’s second courthouse. The old courthouse in Buena Vista is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.