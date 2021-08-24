140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 27, 1881: We mentioned the fact a week or two ago that parties had purchased of Mr. B.F. Allen a half interest in the Haskell tract of land adjoining town.
The purchasers are Roller and Twitchell, L.W. Craig, N. Hodgman, James West and J.L. Hawkins.
They have had a division of the land with Mr. Haskell and are prepared to sell lots and give deeds to the same at once.
Persons desiring to purchase of these gentlemen will call at Roller and Twitchell’s furniture store.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 26, 1921: F.W. Gloyd, president, and Richard Davies, manager of the Salida Granite Corporation, returned this week from the annual convention of the International Association of Granite Manufacturers and the National Convention of the Retail Granite Dealers at St. Cloud and St. Paul, Minn.
“Salida can learn a lesson from St. Cloud,” said Mr. Gloyd. “St. Cloud was a sleepy town of 1,100 population when granite was discovered there.
“It is now a modern city of 17,000 with streets paved entirely of crushed granite and cement and with roads for miles around paved the same material.
“They recently built a hotel at a cost of $1,700,000.
They are producing between four and four and 1/2 million dollars in Granite annually.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 29, 1946: Poncha Springs now has its “Great White Way.”
Three street lights were installed last week on the Main Street by the Public Service Company.
Poncha Springs is getting its share of tourists this year and the town board decided that the main street should be lighted.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 23, 1971: The State Health Department chest x-ray unit will be abolished and replaced by tuberculin skin testing by early 1973, according to a letter from Dr. Roy L. Cleer, executive director of the Colorado Department of Health, to Senator Harry Locke, R-Salida.
Where the tuberculosis skin test proves positive, an x-ray will then be taken, Cleer informed the Salida state senator, who is chairman of the legislature’s joint budget committee.
The health department had said the mobile x-ray unit had detected 148 cases of TB in 1969 and 162 cases in 1970.
Annual cost of the program has been $25,000.
The state senator told the Mountain Mail he was surprised by the action, but that apparently Health Department officials had decided the number of cases detected did not merit the cost of the program.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 26, 1996: People who attended the High Country Fine Arts Association performance of “Annie” in 1993 can say “I knew her when,” when they watch Aaron Spelling’s upcoming production, “7th Heaven.”
One of the stars, Jessica Biel, played Annie in the production.
Biel is the granddaughter of Garth and Norma Conroe of Salida and the daughter of John and Kim Biel of Boulder.
Biel plays the 14-year-old daughter, Mary.
While still considered a newcomer to TV, she has a long list of credits in showbiz including an appearance in the feature film, “It’s a Digital World,” and stage productions of “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Invisible People,” “Annie,” “The Sound of Music” and “Anything Goes,” as well as numerous commercials.
