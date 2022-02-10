140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 11, 1882: Our suggestion that a dramatic company be formed for the purpose of dedicating the opera house meets with the approval of some of our citizens.
Salida can furnish anything that is called for, and it is safe to say, therefore, that there is any amount of stage talent going to waste.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 14, 1922: Buena Vista is cutting some ice these days.
The streets of the county seat are bustling with activity and everybody and every team is bust hauling ice to the new ice house.
There are more than 100 men and fifty teams engaged in the work.
They had stored 3,500 tons when the officials of the D. & R.G.W. railroad made an offer to buy the entire amount and 6,500 tons more for its own use.
The railroad officials are expected to arrive in a few days to complete the deal.
It is planned to cut the ice at Clear Creek reservoir and freight it down to Buena Vista where another large ice house will be built and the icing of cars will be done at this point instead of the other side of the Tennessee Pass.
Buena Vista will need 3,500 tons for its lettuce crop this year.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 11, 1947: The 1946 Spartan football team will be honored as a grid banquet in the home ec rooms of the high school Monday evening at 6 o’clock, it was announced yesterday by Coach E.C. “Gov” Gruenler, Spartan football coach.
The dinner will be served by the homemaking department girls under the direction of Miss Eldee Swope, home ec teacher.
Ham and all the trimmings will be served with ice cream and cake to polish off the evening.
Dr. G.W. Larimer will be the main speaker of the evening, with short talks by Coaches Gruenler and Andreas, Captain Herb Southall and the captain-elect who will be chosen at that time.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 7, 1972: Salida’s business climate continues to show a steady if not dramatic, upturn according to the latest figures released by the Business Research Division of the graduate school of business administration at the University Colorado.
The figures, for the month of October, 1971, show that in two of three indicators used to measure local business conditions, increases were noted.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 7, 1997: Chaffee is one of 23 Colorado counties from which potential jurors for the Oklahoma City bombing trial can be selected.
Potential jurors for the trial will be selected randomly, using computer-generated lists from driver’s license and voter registration entries of file at the state.
Jurors summonses will be issued form Denver for the federal trial.
Chaffee County is included in the 23-county area that is defined as the Denver Division of U.S. District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.