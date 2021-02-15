140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 19, 1881: Gray’s house was searched by constable Reed one day this week and the following articles were found: That saw of Judge Hawkins’, Joe Bender’s bed comforts, Craig’s rubber boots and shoes, several carpenter tools, etc.
The above was concealed underneath the floor of Gray’s house.
We made mention in a previous issue of this man Gray, who bought stolen hides and was bound over in the sum of five hundred dollars. Now don’t get the other Grays mixed in the affair.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 15, 1921: Two years ago the crops of a large part of Chaffee county were saved by beavers when Forest Supervisor J.M. Cuenin gave permission to Water Commissioner D.F. Cook to cut the beaver dam near Monarch and release the lake of water behind it.
A bill has been introduced in the legislature permitting the killing of beaver in altitudes above 8,000 feet.
The bill will not pass if the forest supervisors and the water commissioners of the state can prevent it and their sleeves are rolled up for a rough and tumble fight with those who are urging their bill.
President Herr, at the request of Mr. Cuenin, has called a meeting of the Commercial club for Wednesday night to discuss this bill and to hear the beavers’ side of it as told by the forestry men.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 18, 1946: Horace G. Frantz has sold the Byrd Colony in Chalk Creek Gulch to Courtland A. Paul and his wife Pauline Paul of Texas, who will add considerable improvements and operate it as a tourist resort. Mr. Paul formerly was in the cattle business, and later in the tire repair business.
They will make their home at the Byrd Colony and will retain Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Ryan as managers of the place.
Mr. Frantz bought the Byrd Colony of Mrs. Byrd Fuqua, who founded it about twenty years ago and made it nationally known. She added many improvements.
There are 90 acres of land along the foot of Mount Princeton. Eighteen cabins and three main buildings comprise the improvements. The original Hortense Hot Springs hot springs are located on the place and there is a swimming pool and a bath house.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 17, 1971: Monroe Owens resigned as administrator to Salida Hospital after he was fired, William Rush, chairman of the hospital’s board of directors admitted Tuesday in answer to questioning by Mountain Mail reporters.
The action Monday night to oust Owens came one month after the hospital board had voted 5-4 at a meeting in December to raise Owen’s salary $900 a year to total $17,700, Rush said.
The vote Monday night was 5-4 to fire the administrator, this newspaper learned from several sources. Voting for the ouster were Doctors Leo Lombardi and Robert Hoover, who were appointed acting co-administrators.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 13, 1996: Don Heister has come home.
The new manager of Safeway, Heister never actually lived in Salida, but members of his family have resided in Salida since the late 1800s, so Salida has always seemed like home to him.
Because of his family connections with Salida, Don spent most of his summers when he was growing up visiting with relatives here.
A Safeway employee for 33 years, Don began his new duties at the Salida store earlier this month, coming from Estes Park, where he was manager for 11 years. Prior to that, he managed the Greeley Safeway for a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.