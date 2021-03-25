140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 26, 1881: Last Monday J.H. Conway, one of the noted bunko men and gamblers in this region of Colorado, and a man by the name of VanCamp got into a row at Poncha Springs, and during the settling of the difficulty Conway struck VanCamp over the head with a revolver. One chamber of the revolver was discharged and the ball struck a man by the name of Church in the head, killing him instantly.
The verdict of the jury summoned by the coroner to investigate the matter was that Church came to his death by a shot from a pistol in the hands of Conway, and that said shooting was accidental.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 1, 1921: Burglars entered the pool hall at Sackett and F streets Wednesday night securing $48 in cash and a quantity of candy, cigars and cigarettes.
The thieves entered through a transom of a rear doorway and after rifling the place, unlocked a side door and escaped.
They found $18 in a cash drawer and the key of the mechanical piano, which they unlocked and robbed of $37. The theft was discovered the following morning when he came down to open up the place.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 21, 1946: Lt. Puzenski and wife of Cañon City were Salida visitors Wednesday on their way to Fairplay. Mrs. Puzenski was a classmate of Mrs. Robert Brazil in Cañon City and the couple visited her and her family.
Lt. Puzenski was pilot for General “Hap” Arnold during the war. He has received his discharge as an army officer and has reenlisted in the army as a master sergeant. He will be sent to Germany after a three-month furlough.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 23, 1971: A well-known railroad historian and author, Dow Helmers of Pueblo, and Francis Trudgeon of Denver, another Colorado historian, were in good condition in Pueblo today after they spent the night Sunday in a snowdrift between St. Elmo and Lower Hancock Lake.
The pair became separated from a group of other snowmobilers in an outing Sunday afternoon.
Helmers said he and Trudgeon left the group early to go to the ghost town of Hancock on the way back to St. Elmo and took the wrong turn about 300 yards from Hancock Lake. He explained that they got their snowmobile stuck in a snowbank shortly after they realized they were off their intended route.
Helmers added that they became exhausted trying to free the machine and began collecting firewood. They selected a place by a tree and dug a hole in the snow about six feet wide as a shelter against the wind.
Weakened by exposure and lack of food Monday morning, the two managed to pry the machine out of the snow and return to St. Elmo without any more trouble.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 26, 1996: Gov. Roy Romer came out last week in support of Union Pacific’s proposed acquisition of Southern Pacific Transportation Co., a merger that may result in the devastation of Colorado’s coal and wheat industries, the loss of 350 miles of track and thousands of jobs.
Locally, if UP is successful in its bid to pull up the tracks of the Tennessee Pass line, it will likely derail a planned buyout of Calco Inc. by U.S. Lime, which plans a multimillion-dollar expansion and renovation project at the Salida facility.
“Gov. Romer sold out. He’s joined the ranks of the slime-sucking, bottom-feeding fish,” said Chaffee County Commissioner Jim Thompson this week, as the commissioners reviewed their letter of protest to the proposed merger.
