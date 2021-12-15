140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 17, 1881: In response to the call of Captain Galbraith the members of Salida Fire Company number one, or at least a portion of the members, met in C. M. Thomas’s Lumber office Monday night to talk over the proposition to give a ball.
By a vote of those present it was decided that a ball be given, and a committee consisting of C.M. Thomas, C.A. Hawkins and Joseph W. was appointed to decide upon the time and place of having the ball and to make arrangements therefore.
A meeting will be held some evening next week to hear the report of the committee and make such arrangements as may be deemed necessary.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 23, 1921: The Salida post office did as much Christmas business this year as last, according to the records kept in the various departments.
The stamp sales were as heavy as last year, indicating that an equal number of packages were mailed but there is no manner of determining from post office records the comparative values of the packages mailed this year and in preceding years.
Many people have taken advantage of the first low-rate granted in years by the railroad, to visit relatives and friends in other cities.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 20, 1946: The trainmen and the Auxiliary held a Christmas party for the children and grandchildren Wednesday evening at the Odd Fellows Hall.
Santa Claus was there and gave out sacks of candy, nuts and popcorn balls. All the children seemed to have a good time.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 17, 1971: Construction of a million-dollar facility at ski town, west of Salida on Monarch Pass is proceeding on schedule despite below freezing temperatures.
Rocky Starr, manager of the facility told the Mountain Mail today that 38 overnight units will be ready for occupancy at the end of January.
These will comprise slightly more than a third of the facility when it is completed.
The opening of the skiing season in 1972, about Thanksgiving, is target date for the final completion.
When it is finished the complex will rival any of the facilities at Colorado’s poshest ski resorts.
In addition to 103 rooms for overnight guests, there is to be a completely new restaurant, lounge and kitchen, two banquet rooms with capacity in excess of 100, indoor swimming pool open year-round, sauna bath and a parking lot to accommodate 200 automobiles.
The general contractor, Butala construction company has already poured the concrete for the entire foundation although work on the upper portions of the last two thirds of the building will probably not start until spring.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 12, 1996: The Salida School Board voted Tuesday to hire the Rural Education Assistance Program form Colorado State University to evaluate the school district.
The evaluation will furnish facility and educational review services to the school district, including a written report, covering descriptions, recommendations and cost estimates for improvements, at a cost of $9,868.
