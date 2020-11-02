140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 6, 1880: Grizzly Gulch again comes to the front with a remarkably fine prospect. A short time ago Wm. Salmon commenced work on the Jack of Clubs prospect. He had an assay from the surface which showed a trace of silver.
At a depth of four feet he had another assay which showed fourteen ounces of silver.
Thus encouraged, he worked until his assessment was completed.
The vein, to all appearance had not increased very much in richness but he concluded that he would have another assay and selected some ore for that purpose, thinking from its appearance that it would run about twenty or twenty-five ounces.
Imagine his surprise when he received the assayer’s certificate showing that it ran 395 ounces in silver, and one-half ounces in gold per ton.
He is a hard worker and we are glad to hear of his success.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 5, 1920: The senior class boys held a stag party at The Palace Cafe Wednesday evening. Nine attended. The only chickens present were fried and so it was intended.
Because – because the senior class girls were guilty of a breach of discipline and loyalty to their classmates when they attended a theater party given a few nights before by the Freshies.
The boys attended the show after supper.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 3, 1945: The Farmers’ union county convention will be held Monday at the Community Hall. The speakers will include Harvey Solberg, president of the Rocky Mountain Farmer’s union, R.S. Harbo, manager of cooperative, and Mrs. Esther Harbo, educational director , of Denver.
The afternoon session is scheduled to start at 1:00 o’clock and the evening meeting will begin promptly at 8:00 o’clock.
Anyone interested in the expansion of the Salida cooperative store is urged to attend one or both of these sessions.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 3, 1970: City Council Monday night heard a strongly worded appeal from Paul Peacock, a Salida resident, for a traffic sign at the unmarked intersections of 2nd and C Streets and 3rd and C streets, where a 20-year-old died in a traffic accident two weeks ago.
“I came to you last May and asked for the traffic sign. I asked you then if you would wait to act until someone was killed there. Well, someone died there two weeks ago,” Peacock said.
Council referred the question of a traffic sign to Aldermen Harry Egan and Edward Bradbury. They will direct Police Chief Harry Cable to study the intersections and report by the next meeting.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 3, 1995: Students at Salida High School are upset, some say “outraged,” by the manner in which they are treated at some local retail establishments at lunch time.
The students responded to remarks made by business owners in Thursday’s Mountain Mail. Damy Anderson, student council president, said, “The majority of the students think it is unfair to put down all the kids, when it’s just a handful of people (causing trouble).”
