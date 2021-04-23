140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 23, 1881: William Elliot, father of the young man killed here last week, arrived in Salida a few days ago in answer to a telegram.
Mr. Elliot freely expresses the belief that Mrs. McBriar, whom he knew in Missouri as a common prostitute was the whole cause of the young men getting into trouble.
He says that as between Roth and the State, he desires justice only, and that is Roth was justifiable in killing his son he does not want to see him punished.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 15, 1921: The city ordinances provide that no one shall use water for irrigation from the hydrants from April 15th to October 1st except as follows:
Hose may be set between the hours of 6 and 8 o’clock, morning and evening and at other hours hose may be held in the hand, but not set for any length of time whatever; neither shall the water be permitted to run from an open hydrant of an open hose but a sprinkler with an opening not exceeding three-eighths shall be attached.
There is every indication of a scarcity of water for this season and on this account and to avoid using the river as much as possible, this ordinance will be strictly enforced, and offenders fined.
H.C. Sandusky
Water Commissioner
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 22, 1946: United States went on short bread rations today.
The cut was ordered by the Government as part of a world-wide effort to beat off the worst famine threat in nearly 400 years. Its goal was to save another 25,000,000 bushels of wheat for export.
It means that during the next 70 critical days, Americans will have at least 25 per cent less bread and other wheat products than they had during the corresponding period of 1945.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 23, 1971: Everett Warren Meyers, 30, who escaped from the Colorado State Reformatory near Buena Vista about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday was apprehended at 1:05 a.m. in a Quonset hut on property belonging to Mrs. Esther Swanson about eight miles north of Buena Vista near the Homestake Water Project, according to Harry Kaplan, associate warden of the reformatory.
A passerby, Dale Kaiser, called the reformatory shortly after midnight with the report that he had seen a man answering the description in the area. The escapee was reportedly wearing a blanket in addition to the reformatory garb, Kaplan said.
Two reformatory officials were dispatched, and they found Meyers tracks near the road and tracked him to the small building.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 25, 1996: MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) has arrived in Salida.
The mobile diagnostic service is now available at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center every Saturday, and is the latest in state-of-the-art diagnostic services available in the area.
The mobile unit is a new Siemens 1 TESLA magnet, and is described by Malloy as very good.
The unit also travels to Montrose, Gunnison, Cañon City and other sites.
