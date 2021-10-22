140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 22, 1881: Last Tuesday night some persons unknown tried to make a raid on the Chinamen’s quarters.
They tried to break open the doors and windows and then amused themselves by throwing stones at the building. The Chinamen replied to them with powder and lead.
Nobody hurt as far as known.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 25, 1921: The death turn at the old Penrose Ranch on the Poncha road was responsible for another automobile accident at 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon, when Dr. A. Watkins and party of Little Rock, Arkansas, were overturned.
Mrs. Watkins and one of the Timerlake boys of Maysville, who was getting a lift to Salida, were pinned under the car for half an hour before Dr. Watkins and other autoists who arrived soon after the accident could relieve them.
It was raining and the sky was overcast, making it difficult to follow the road.
The right angle turn is difficult to see and when the car hit the curve it turned over in the ditch.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 17, 1946: Chief of Police Julius Masters is looking for an elderly man with a stoop, a pillow slip and a blanket.
The stoop belongs to the missing man, and he can keep it, but the pillow slip and the blanket belong to Mrs. Marsh, wife of the Rev. Milton Marsh of the Nazarene Church, Teller and Dodge streets.
Mrs. Marsh told the police that the elderly man applied for shelter.
She gave him a blanket and pillow and allowed him to sleep in the church.
The next morning there was nothing left but the church.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 20, 1971: A total of 92 elk and two bears had passed through the Poncha check station as of this morning.
This is almost a 40 percent drop from last year when the total stood at 148.
The check station will be open through midnight Sunday on a twenty-four hour basis.
Successful hunters coming through the check station have bagged their game mostly in the Gunnison area.
Agents report that they have had to do a lot of walking through deep snow in the high country in order to bag their elk.
Most hunters have found the elk are up high, although some hunters reported seeing elk at lower elevations.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 28, 1996: It didn’t take Aaron Blondeau long to warm up in the chilly temperatures of Pueblo Saturday, at the cross-country state finals at City Park.
Blondeau scorched the field in the 3A event from the start with a fast pace that he never relented.
Blondeau finished the race in 16:26, 33 seconds faster than Gabe Olchin from Middle Park, who finished second with a time of 16:59.
“I love that course,” he said. “It’s the type of course that fits my running, with a lot of grass and pavement.”
