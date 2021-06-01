140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 4, 1881: G.C. Atchison of the Chicago Journal of Commerce, was in town a few days ago.
He wanted to write up the town and business houses, for a consideration of course, for the paper aforesaid.
The snide manner in which a former correspondent for the paper had written up the town was too good a dose for our business men so Mr. Atchison got nix.
He will not set the world on fire as quick as he thinks he will by a long shot.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 7, 1921: Until Saturday evening the reports received in Salida were that the district between Canon City and Florence was washed out Friday afternoon and that it might take several days to repair the damage.
All trains were reported safe and there was no report of loss of life.
The first inkling of conditions in Pueblo reached Salida at five o’clock Friday evening.
The following morning reports were coming fast that Pueblo was totally destroyed.
The people of Salida were alarmed.
Many had relatives in Pueblo or in the Pueblo district or on the trains in the flooded area.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 27, 1946: It’s a long time since Tom Mulvany, head of the Mulvany Transfer Company, was the victim of a hot foot, but he is the first recorded hot finger casualty of the current season. The hot foot victim gets his experience usually wile he is asleep when someone applies a lighted match to the sole of his shoe. The hot finger technic is different in several ways, including the fact that the victim is wide awake.
Mr. Mulvaney was conversing with a friend at First and F Streets at 11 o’clock this morning, and enjoying the beautiful Salida sunshine. He was about to light a cigarette and he had a match poised between his fingers when, without any visible reason, it caught fire. He had to receive first aid.
Mulvany says he cannot figure out what happened except that the heat of the sun may have touched off the match.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 2, 1971: An estimated 500 gallons of water were used to extinguish two brush fires caused by sparks from a train Tuesday around noon according to the sheriff’s office,
About 300 yards by 100 yards of brush, grass and trees that was across from the chain station and highway barn, burned in the first fire. The land belongs to Cecil Ritter and James A. Osborne. The fire was reported by Ed Farley of Maysville.
The second fire burned about one acre of brush and old railroad ties in the same vicinity.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 5, 1996: Now that the dust has settled up on the Ute Trail, in the wake of the weekend’s Continental Divide Auto Hill Climb, the cleanup and repair job begins.
Local Boy Scouts from Troop 60 in Salida are being paid by the Colorado Hill Climb Association to walk the Ute Trail course, picking up any trash left behind by spectators of the event.
These guys really get with it,” said race director Brad Craig.
“They make this area look a lot better on our behalf. They make it cleaner.”
