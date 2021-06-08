140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 11, 1881: Wednesday night about one o’clock the night operator at the depot heard a suspicious noise near one of the cars on the side track.
He called agent Crozer who went out to investigate.
He found five men trying to break into a car.
Two of them were captured and taken before justice Hawkins the next morning who whacked it to them to the tune of thirteen dollars each.
They have been working their assessment on the street.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 10, 1921: Dallas Cuenin of Salida proved a hero in the Pueblo disaster, when, at the risk of his own life, he saved forty passengers who were imprisoned in one of the coaches of the D.&R.G. train No. 3.
The car had toppled on its side. Cuenin smashed a window with his heel and hauled the passengers through the open window, directing them through darkness to a place of safety.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 17, 1946: The Chicago Motor Club gave a big hand to Salida in a tour map, which it prepared for the use of people in Illinois, who are planning vacation trips this summer.
The map shows Salida on the SCENIC LOOP, which runs from Denver, through Salida, the Royal Gorge and Colorado Springs, and back to Denver.
Mrs. Zelia P. Beck, former Salidan, now living in Evanston Ill., sent the map, clipped from the Chicago Tribune.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 7, 1971: Three Colorado Springs people were fined $210 each and costs in county court after they pled guilty to charges of illegal possession of 111 trout.
Thomas Flynn, 30, his wife, Edith, 26, and Gerald Latour, 24, said they did not know that they are prohibited from accumulating fish.
They had reportedly been fishing for several days and had the catch in freezers.
Regulations stipulate that fishermen have only six fish in their possession at a time.
The three were arrested May 31 at Clear Creek Reservoir by game and fish officials Oliver Franklin and John Howlett.
The fish were donated to Salida Hospital.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 8, 1996: Though the number of skier visits recorded at Colorado ski resorts set a record in the 1995-1996 ski season, Monarch Ski Resort wasn’t able to share in the wealth.
As a whole, the state claimed 11,394,090 skier days according to figures released Thursday by Colorado Ski Country USA, a non-profit trade association representing the Colorado ski industry.
The figure shows an increase of 2.06 percent over last year’s 11,105,106 skier days.
Monarch recorded 136,074 skier days, a drop of 16.5 percent, from 1994-95’s record mark of 162,982.
