Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Enchilada pie, refried beans, tortilla chips with salsa and a clementine.
Thursday: Vegetable soup, whole wheat crackers, tuna salad on lettuce with tomato slices, baked acorn squash and pear halves.
Friday: Chicken salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, confetti salad, beef barley soup and orange juice.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, a vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Monday:Chicken street tacos and corn.
Tuesday: Shepherd’s pie and a whole wheat dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chicken patty sandwich and seasoned carrots.
Thursday: Nachos and Mexican beans.
Salida Middle School
Monday: Chicken à la King with biscuit.
Tuesday: Bean and cheese burrito.
Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich.
Thursday: Pizza.
Salida High School
Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, breadstick and fruit.
Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans and fruit.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, roasted broccoli and fruit.
Thursday: Taco soup, cheese quesadilla, spicy black-eyed peas, salad and fruit.
