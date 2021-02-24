Rep. Doug Lamborn, from Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, along with Rep. Jim Banks, from Indiana’s 3rd District and Yvette Herrell, New Mexico’s 2nd District, filed a resolution Tuesday condemning biases and partisan censorship by social media and tech companies, specifically against Republicans and conservative ideologies and demand the end of their discriminatory practices.
The resolution calls out Twitter, Facebook, Google and Amazon, saying they censured individuals such as President Donald Trump, businessman Mike Lindell and retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.
They listed websites the New York Post, The Daily Citizen, Catholic World Report’s and Trump War Room as also being censured.
The resolution cites Apple, Amazon and Google for their removal of the social media application Parler from their app stores.
“The United States was founded upon the free exchange of ideas and American’s God-given rights to freedom of speech,” Lamborn said. “Facebook, Twitter, Google and Amazon have been allowed to suppress First Amendment rights of conservatives with little or no consequences.
“These big tech companies are setting a dangerous precedent by silencing individuals and organizations simply for holding viewpoints seen as disagreeable. Big Tech companies must end their unwarranted and blatant discrimination practices.”
Banks said in their press release, “If political discourse is controlled by a small group of companies, and they use their power to favor one political party over another, can you still have a functioning democracy?
“I wish more of my colleagues were able to see Big Tech censorship for what it is – not a Republican or a Democrat issue — but one that strikes at the possibility of our Republic.”
“I am troubled to see actions by big tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter who have been unfairly and arbitrarily censoring conservative voices,” said Herrell. “We live in an age where information is accessed easily at our fingertips through the internet, and it is imperative that these companies facilitate civil discourse and foster the free transmission of thoughts on digital platforms.”
