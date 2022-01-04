Welcome 2022! So Good to See You!
The new year is upon us, and some goals are here to stay,
The goals are not so many, but a few that I can obey.
The most important goal in this year that I can see,
Is putting myself first to take good care of me.
Baking for others will slow down in this attractive new year,
I knew it would happen one day, and today it is very clear.
I will continue to write the next book I have in mind,
About my life and sharing some recipes that are so divine.
Poetry will lead the way in my life as it always does,
It’s how I vent my feelings about life and holidays abuzz.
Looking forward with new ideas and daily being joyful,
Hoping to enjoy each day this year simply by being grateful.
May this new year be welcomed by a very joyous YOU,
Awaking with happiness while starting every day anew!
Linda Andersen,
Buena Vista
