140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 28, 1881: Thursday afternoon Mr. Dickman left his team standing in the street while he was attending to business in a store near by.
The horses didn’t like to stand out and take the rain so they started out in search of shelter.
They first tried to go in at the front door of Dewalt, Hartzell & Co’s bank, but only succeeded in knocking out a portion of the door jams and some of the brick.
The commotion attracted a large crowd, and for a minute or two there was more excitement on the streets than had been visible before since the circus was here last summer.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 24, 1921: W.T. Bozman, secretary of the Commercial club, received a telegram yesterday from the Glenwood Chamber of Commerce announcing the opening of the auto road through Glenwood canon. Glenwood autoists are now making the trip to Leadville in four hours. This opens Tennessee Pass for the season.
Engineer Jeffries is working on Monarch pass with several large trucks and expects to get the road open so that traffic may be resumed over that pass soon.
Travel to Montrose and Grand Junction can now be routed over Poncha Pass, Cochetopa Pass and Blue Mesa.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 21, 1946: A truck driven by Eloy Medina of Hartsel was badly damaged at 1 o’clock Saturday morning when it struck and killed two horses 12 miles north of Salida on highway 285.
Mr. Medina was driving toward Salida and did not see the horses until they belted across the road near the Bajuk place.
Patrolman Carl Dowell, who investigated the accident, reported that the horses were owned by a rancher named Turner who lives near the Bajuk place.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 26, 1971: A total of 46 persons have signed up to make the bumpy, beautiful jeep ride July 18 through the area’s mountain country, according to the officials of the Salida Chamber of commerce, which sponsors the annual summer tour.
Only 54 more vacancies are left and jeeps and drivers are still needed, says Ralph Wilson, chamber manager.
Seventeen jeep drivers have signed up, and about 55 jeeps and their drivers are needed, says Lana Williams, chamber secretary.
The jeep caravan leaves from Salida at the chamber of commerce building at 6:30 a.m. July 18 and proceeds up Chalk Creek Canyon.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 29, 1996: The Chaffee County Planning Commission rejected a bid by the developer of Elephant Rock Subdivision to push the proposal through the second step of the process with several of the basic requirements missing.
The planners had rejected consideration of the proposal as a preliminary plan at their April 1 meeting, citing three problems: illegibility of the plat, a cloudy title with a deed description that didn’t match the plat and no allowance for an access road for neighboring Rio Vista Subdivision.
The planners had also expressed their reluctance to let the plan go beyond the sketch phase, as it had grown from 12 to 16 lots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.