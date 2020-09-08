Salida Library is beginning to provide some activities for kids this fall with limited numbers attending.
You may call the library to sign up for any of the programs before they take place at 539-4826.
Middle School Tuesday Trivia will start 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 8. Middle school trivia will be on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Get a team of 3 or 4 together and call to reserve your spot.
Salida Regional Library will host a special event for family, friends and neighbors who care for children younger than six. The Growing Readers Together event at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 will take place at the library. This event welcomes those who care for children younger than six in informal settings, such as neighbors who provide home childcare, grandparents and others caring for young children who want to increase early literacy activities in their home.
Caregivers can also meet others, gain new early literacy skills, and acquire fun early literacy activities and materials for young children to enjoy in their childcare home.
Along with food, fun, and good conversations, caregivers will gain connections with others who can support them.
Growing Readers Together is one of several early literacy activities offered by Salida Library.
For more on this and other programs, log on to Salidalibrary.org or check out our the Salida Library District’s facebook page. Early literacy tips and links are also available at Facebook and Twitter #GrowingReadersTogether.
Attending programs as well as trying to provide them is little of a struggle these days.
We are used to having lots and lots of kids running and laughing in the building – not worrying about how many attend to enjoy whatever is happening, whether it’s story time, game night, special events, etc.
We are all waiting for that day to come back that the library is fully open and we don’t have to count heads before starting up a program.
If you’re interested in being part of the library events. Please call, the staff is ready to help with your questions.
Until we meet again, stay safe and remember wear your mask.
Becky Nelson is the children’s librarian at Salida Regional Library District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.