Editor’s note: Most social events have been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following events, most of which are online, were scheduled as of press time but are subject to change.
Daily Events
All day – Chaffee’s Got Talent Facebook group lets viewers enjoy live music, funny moments and other local entertainment.
All day – The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum in Leadville continues its interactive exhibit about the mining history of California Gulch. The exhibit, overlaid on a 1992 painting of California Gulch as it appeared in 1910, includes information about geology, mining operations, and comparisons of the area then and now. Viewers can click on parts of the painting to learn about different aspects of mining at California Gulch. Access this and other virtual exhibits at mininghalloffame.org/page/exhibits.
Fri., July 10
Salida
7 -9 p.m. – Colorado TINTS, City of Salida and Salida Sunrise Rotary present the one woman play, “Mother! The story of Mary Harris ‘Mother’ Jones” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. The play follows the life of the Irish school teacher turned union organizer “Mother” Jones. There will be a live performance in front of a small audience (limited to 30 attendees) which will be filmed to be available for viewing at a later date. All tickets previously purchased for the June 26, performance will be honored for this performance. Tickets cost $25 and are available at eventbrite.com/e/mother-rescheduled-tickets-111002322936.
Sat., July 11
Buena Vista
1:30 p.m. – Buena Vista Event Cooperative presents jazz, blues and more with Blue Recluse at The Roastery, 409 E. Main St., Buena Vista
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Salida Farmers Market at Alpine Park.
5-7 p.m. – Reception for artist Sibyl Teague at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Teague’s work will be displayed at Paquette Gallery throughout the month. The reception will be held on the plaza and a limited number of guests will be allowed in the gallery at a time. Face coverings should be worn.
Sunday, July 12
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Buena Vista Farmers Market at South Main Town Square.
Mon., July 13
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
