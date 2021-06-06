140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 11, 1881: Our neighboring village up in the South Arkansas river is so hard up and so jealous of Salida prosperity that they have hired a man and stationed him at the forks of the road at Cleora to turn all the travel by wagon so as to skip Salida.
Isn’t that cute?
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 10, 1921: Salida will contribute about $3,000 to the relief of Pueblo for the relief of the destitute and the rebuilding of Pueblo and the community.
Besides $500 sent direct by the Elks’ and $100 sent direct by the W.O.W. organization before the Red Cross campaign was organized, the Red Cross has raised $2,006 in cash with several other pledges.
All of the lodges have not had a chance to hold meetings and it is expected that when the meetings are held they will make contributions.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 13, 1946: Walter Burleson, well-known Salida mining man, was chosen to the Board of Education to succeed Dr. C. Rex Full who tendered his resignation effective at once after having served about 12 years, it was announced by Dr. G.W. Larimer board president.
Burleson is married to the former Beth Irwin, at one time a home economic teacher in the Salida schools, and has two sons. He recently purchased the “Merkel” home on G Street.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 4, 1971: Firemen from 17 towns in the San Luis Valley and surrounding areas gather here Sunday to compete in the 22nd annual San Luis Valley Firemens’ Association Field Day.
Fire departments will be from Salida, Alamosa, Antonito, Blanca, Center, Creede, Del Norte, Mosca-Hooper, La Jara, Monte Vista, Pagosa Springs, Romeo, South Fork, Sanford, San Luis, Manassa and Karmel.
The firemen will compete in five events derived from important procedures in fire fighting. There are motor replacement race, wye hose race, hose change-over, stationary apparatus and three-man in line.
Trophies are awarded to the first four places in each race.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 7, 1996: Two employees of Clyde’s Auto Body and Painting were affected by the fumes of a mystery chemical carried by winds blowing through an east Salida neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
Lance Thonhoff was treated with oxygen at the scene and taken by ambulance to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
A second employee, who had already gone home for the day returned to tell authorities when he heard of the problem.
He did not require treatment. Salida Police Chief Pete DeChant said the symptoms Thonhoff and the other employee complained of – i.e. difficulty breathing, tightness of chest and irritation of the mucus membranes – were similar to symptoms caused by inhaling of anhydrous ammonia.
The source of the chemical was not known Thursday afternoon, but firefighters believe it may have come from a passing train pulling a tanker car whose pop-off valve opened to relieve pressure built inside the tank.
