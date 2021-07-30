140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 30, 1881: At just one o’clock on the afternoon of Thursday of this week Mr. John Weister breathed his last and passed into the unknown beyond.
He was buried in the Poncha Springs cemetery where his body will be left until winter, at which time it may be disinterred and shipped east.
Mr. Weister was shot in one of his feet six weeks ago last Thursday by the marshal at Bonanza, the shot being from an accidental discharge of the officer’s gun when he threw it on the floor and his foot subsequently amputated.
By this piece of criminal carelessness on the part of the officer whose duty it was to preserve the peace and not to break it, an innocent man lost his life.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 2, 1921: Dudley G. O’Daniels (Speedy) was drowned in the pool at Glenwood Springs Friday.
He is believed to have succumbed to an attack of apoplexy or to epilepsy, with which he was afflicted.
He was dragged out of the pool a few minutes after he was beyond resuscitation.
He was on his way to Idaho with Mrs. Laura Evans to visit her daughter.
O’Daniels had been in Salida for fifteen years, coming here from Denver where his father was a physician. On account of his poor health he was unable to work for the last five years.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 2, 1946: America’s war-born atom bomb project made its first peacetime contribution to mankind today.
The army delivered to civilian laboratories the initial consignment of radioactive isotopes for use in combatting cancer and other disease.
Officers of the Manhattan atom bomb project said hospitals and laboratories which received the initial shipment would use the material in seeking causes not only of cancer but of diabetes, leukemia, anemia, tooth decay and other human diseases.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 22, 1971: A car was apparently stolen from a Salida resident early this morning and was found wrecked before the theft report was turned in, city police said.
Two Salida juveniles were released to their parents’ custody this morning pending filing of charges.
One boy apparently had keys to the vehicle when he was apprehended.
The car, a 1965 Rambler, was taken from 335 West 14th.
The car was discovered by city police at 11th and I streets after the report of an accident was called in.
According to police, the driver of the car apparently went too far to the right and hit a mailbox and two trees at about 12:30 a.m.
The boys, one a 17-year-old and the other a 15-year-old, were picked up by police at Ninth and F streets walking east at 12:45 a.m.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 8, 1996: Chaffee County Commission Chairman Frank McMurry announced at Tuesday’s regular board meeting that the county has received a $50,000 grant to help fund its comprehensive plan study.
The program seeks to help counties in land-use efforts as part of the governor’s smart growth initiative.
The county had requested $72,000 to be added to $48,000 the county already put up for the comprehensive plan and land use code analysis and revision.
