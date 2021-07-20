140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 23, 1881: Last Sunday five men and two boys were arrested between Shirley and the summit for placing obstructions on the track of the Denver and Rio Grande railroad.
The two boys were about 12 or 14 years old, and their story was that the men had hired them to place obstructions on the track.
The story is that these men had been cutting ties for the railroad, and that the company refused to pay for certain ties that were burned up, the refusal to pay being based upon the failure of the men to put the ties where they were ordered, and that these men, out of revenge, tried to wreck the train.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 22, 1921: Buena Vista lettuce growers have placed orders with the D. & R.G. for 150 refrigerator cars to load their crop this year.
The crop last year amounted to fifty cars and so successful was the marketing that three times the area was planted at Buena Vista this year.
The lettuce industry not only provides tonnage for the railroad but it gives employment to a large number of men in other lines.
The demand for the lettuce exceeds the supply.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 19, 1946: Manuel Garcia, who works with a contractor gang at Marshall Pass, was in jail three times and out twice in one day.
He was arrested twice Thursday on charges of drunkenness.
A couple hours after his second release, Chief of Police Julius Masters saw Garcia on West First Street with a couple of suits thrown over his arm.
The chief failed to observe that they were women’s suits.
In order to get rid of Garcia, Chief Masters took him to the railroad yard and placed him in charge of the section foreman, who was going to Marshall Pass on a motor car.
Scarcely had the motor car gotten underway when Mrs. Ruth Shepherd, who lives at the home of Mrs. Walter Snell, informed the chief that the suits had been stolen from her car while it was parked on F Street.
Chief Masters and Sheriff Shewalter raced to Poncha Springs and arrived in time to locate Garcia and the clothing.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 15, 1971: Residents in the Marv Danhauer neighborhood on the mesa have been rudely awakened at an early hour each morning since a game cock has taken refuge in the Danhauer yard.
The game cock reportedly was chased into Danhauer’s yard by a cat earlier this summer.
Each morning since, the game cock puts on about an hour and one-half crowing performance starting at about 4:45 resulting in the rude awakening of the neighbors.
Chief Harry Cable is looking for the owner of the bird, since there is no law governing the crowing of game cocks.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 23, 1996: Explosives from an old mine near Billings Lake in western Chaffee County were detonated by personnel from Fort Carson Friday afternoon.
Between 100 and 200 feet of safety fuse was burned and 200 to 250 blasting caps were detonated by sergeants from Fort Carson’s Emergency Ordinance Detachment to dispose of them and eliminate the safety threat they posed, said Chaffee County Undersheriff Norm Nyberg.
