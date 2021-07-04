140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 9, 1881: Early last Sunday morning Mr. S. G. Hunt climbed the flagstaff, corner of F and First streets, and put a rope through the pulley at the top.
The flag was floated at half mast, word having just been received that President Garfield was dead, but a short time later, when news came that the President would probably recover, the colors were hoisted to the top of the pole.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 1, 1921: The War Department, at the solicitation of Colorado congressmen, has established one of the Citizens Military Training Camps at Fort Logan.
Any man living in Colorado between the ages of 16 and 35 years may go to camp in August. He will be allowed five cents per mile traveling expenses between his home and Ft. Logan.
All of his equipment, clothing, laundry, etc. will be furnished him free of charge. He will receive instruction in military camp life, drill, etc. from competent instructors under the supervision of Colonel Paul A. Wolf, U.S.A.
Attendance at the camp carries no obligation for military service. All duties end August 30.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 8, 1946: Chaffee County has a new mining industry in the discovery of perlite on the Frank Fehling grazing ranch at Nathrop. Several companies are now dickering for a lease. Perlite is a volcanic silica, which is used in the manufacture of insulation and sound proofing materials. It is also used with paint to improve the acoustics of buildings.
The product is like vermiculite, which expands greatly when heated.
Perlite looks like glass in the raw state. The Fehling deposit is near Ruby Mountain on the east side of the Arkansas River, opposite Nathrop. Some rubies are found in the perlite.
There are approximately 80 acres of it of unknown depth. It is estimated that the perlite can be quarried at a cost of 25 cents a ton. There is high demand for it.
It will be necessary to build a road for the quarry.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 2, 1971: Fireworks valued at $250 were reported stolen from the Jaycees booth at the swimming pool 15th and I Streets, Tuesday night, according to police.
Mrs. John Chapman of the Colorado Lodge told authorities that she was told by an unidentified passerby early Wednesday morning that the nearby hut, belonging to the Chamber of Commerce, had been entered.
Investigation revealed that 12 cartons, each valued at $10, and other assorted fireworks had been taken.
The size of the fireworks display planned for July 4th will not be affected by the theft, according to the Jaycees.
The fireworks sale was part of a promotion to raise money to pay for the fireworks purchased for the show.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 1, 1996: In the Heart of the Rockies, people came to the Texas Longhorn Show at the fairgrounds Saturday to celebrate the animal that largely defined and created the West’s cowboy culture – the Texas longhorn.
People from all over the United states came to the event and exhibited 84 longhorns in 16 different categories of competition.
Dr. Ron Jones, local longhorn aficionado and president of the International Texas Longhorn Association Mountain States organization, helped organize the event. Several of his longhorns also placed very well in their respective categories.
Dr. Jones and his family have raised longhorns in the area for over a decade and now have around 50 head on their ranch.
