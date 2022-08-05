Fri., Aug. 5
Buena Vista
10 a.m. – Destination Storytime is a walk, starting at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St., on the river trail to learn about building trails, wildlife encounters and more from the BV Singletrack Coalition.
6-8 p.m. – Friday at the Farm features live music by Nobody Gets Hurt at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Bring your own lawn chair/blanket and snacks.
Leadville
10 a.m. – Lake County Public Library hosts Destination Storytime for kids at Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave. Limited to 30. Registration required at https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Boom Days Tabor Opera House tours at 308 Harrison Ave.
2 p.m. – Leadville Boom Days food and craft fair opens on Harrison Avenue.
4-6 p.m. – Farmers market at Cloud City Conservation Center, 440 McWethy Drive. Market is donation based; items have suggested prices but customers can pay whatever works for them.
5 p.m. – Boom Days opening ceremony on Harrison Avenue.
5 p.m. – Lake County Public Library hosts family movie night with “Pirates of the Caribbean” at the library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Register at https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/child.
5-8 p.m. – 3-2-1 Fridays Meet the Artist Summer Series at Harperrose Studios, 601 Harrison Ave., features artist and crafter Ursula Gilgulin.
5:30 p.m. – Leadville Boom Days motorcycle games begin on Harrison Avenue.
5:30 p.m. – Leadville Lake County Sports Hall of Fame Induction at Lake County High School, 1000 W. Fourth St., includes social hour, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction and induction of three new members. http://leadvillesportshall.com/induction-banquet/.
7-9 p.m. – The Yak is a story-telling competition on the theme of “Survival” at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Two headliners will tell stories for 15 minutes each, followed by a speed round of 5-minute stories from audience members. Cost is $10.
8 p.m. – Boom Days dance at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St.
Salida
10-11 a.m. – Salida Parks and Recreation offers youth tennis lessons for ages 6-14 every Friday through Aug. 26 at Salida Middle School courts, 520 Milford St. Sign up for one or several lessons, $5 each, at https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec; scholarships available.
5 p.m. – First Friday at downtown Salida art galleries offers extended hours, demonstrations, receptions and opportunities to meet local artists in their studios.
7 p.m. – Live music by The Barlow at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-9 p.m. – Salida Parks and Recreation offers drop-in basketball for ages 13 and older at Salida High School gym, 26 Jones Ave. Enter through back athletic door. Sign up at Cost is $5.
7-10 p.m. – Salida band El Camino performs at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7-10 p.m. – Denver band Jubilingo performs soul, funk, gospel and jazz melded with roots rock and improvisation at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
7-10 p.m. – Folk singer, songwriter and musician Christopher Cody Meacham performs at The 146 Taphouse, 146 E. First St.
Sat., Aug. 6
Buena Vista
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Huge Book ’n Bake Sale at Grace Church Fellowship Hall, across from library on Linderman Ave., features new and used books, audio books, DVDs, cakes, pies and cookies. Proceeds benefit PEO scholarship fund.
9 a.m. – Chaffee County UAS Club annual picnic at Drone Training Park, with flying followed by Subway lunch at 11:30 a.m. RSVP to ccuasclub@gmail.com.
1 p.m. – BVEC presents live music by Jeff Perigo & Friends at The Roastery, 409 E. Main Street.
9:30 p.m. – Leadville Cherokee performs bluegrass to funk to dirty, grungy rock for a live album recording at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Crestone
11 a.m.-8 p.m. – Crestone Music Festival in downtown Crestone features booths and a variety of performances: Songwriter’s Circle at 11 a.m., The River Tribe at 1:15 p.m., Malana Ramadei at 2 p.m., Rhondavoo at 2:30, Shumei Hikari Taiko Drums at 3:30, Blue Rooster at 4, Brazilian Capoeira at 5, ONDA at 6:15.
Leadville
8-10 a.m. – Boom Days continental breakfast at Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
9 a.m. – Boom Days food and craft fair opens on Harrison Avenue.
9 a.m. – Boom Days miners’ competitions begin in Elks parking lot on West Fourth St.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Boom Days Rod & Gun Club gun show at Sixth Street Gym, 124 E. Sixth St.
10 a.m. – Boom Days Parade starts on Harrison Avenue. Line-up is on West Ninth Street.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Boom Days Tabor Opera House tours at 308 Harrison Ave.
Noon – Boom Days belt buckle auction at Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
Noon-4 p.m. – T.H.E. Boomin’ Auto Show on Harrison Ave.
1-3 p.m. – Free Boom Days gold panning at National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, 120 W. Ninth St.
1-4 p.m. – Boom Days kids’ events at Ice Palace Park, Harrison Avenue and East 11th Street.
2:30 p.m. – Boom Days boardwalk competition on Harrison Avenue.
3-5 p.m. – Boom Days children’s activities at National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, 120 W. Ninth St.
4 p.m. – 2-Mile High Grip It & Rip It Longest Drive Competition at Mount Massive Golf Course, 259 CR 5. Participants will hit six golf balls within four minutes. Registration costs $50 for open division, $25 for members at https://www.mtmassivegolf.com or at the course.
7-9 p.m. – Leadville band Smelted Hearts plays music by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard and more at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Tickets are $10 at https://www.freightleadville.com.
8 p.m. – Boom Days dance at Elks Lodge, 123 W. Fifth St.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Bruce Warren and Charlie Adams at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets. Victor Andrada performs.
8 a.m.-3 p.m. – 30th annual Angel of Shavano Car Show at Riverside Park, a fundraiser for Chaffee County Search and Rescue South, features classic automobiles, hot rods, street rods and muscle cars. Awards presented at 2 p.m.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
4-6 p.m. – Chaffee County Democrats annual picnic fundraiser at Hutchinson Homestead, 8913 W. U.S. 50, features live music, snacks, beverages, ice cream truck, children’s activities and a chance to meet local and state Democratic candidates. Suggested donation is $30 for ages 14 and older. Register at chaffeecountydemocrats.org. Because of limited parking, Chaffee Shuttle will offer service from the Crossroads Welcome Center in Poncha Springs.
7 p.m. – Live music by Chris Nasca at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Beau Bones & the Heebie Jeebies play the blues at The 146 Taphouse, 146 E. First St.
7:30 p.m. – Salida Aspen Concerts presents pianist Joyce Yang, in her 11th Salida performance, at Salida High School, 26 Jones Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., pre-concert talk at 6:45 p.m., concert at 7:30. Tickets are $25 at www.salidaaspenconcerts.org/store or at the door. K-12 students admitted free; ticket is half price for accompanying adult.
Sun., Aug. 7
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street. Victor Andrada performs.
4-6 p.m. – Open bluegrass jam at House Rock Kitchen, 421 E. Main St. 1st and 3rd Sundays
Leadville
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Boom Days food and craft fair on Harrison Avenue.
9 a.m. – Boom Days miners’ competitions continue in Elks parking lot on West Fourth St.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Boom Days Rod & Gun Club gun show at Sixth Street Gym, 124 E. Sixth St.
10 a.m. – Boom Days long-course burro race begins Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
10:15 a.m. – Boom Days short-course burro race begins on Harrison Avenue.
10 a.m. – Boom Days kids’ hand mucking begins at Elks parking lot on West Fourth Street.
10:30 a.m. – Boom Days kids’ competitions, including mosey, costume, egg toss, balloon toss and pie eating, at Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave. Register at 9:30 a.m.
10:30 a.m. – Free Boom Days 4-H pie-baking contest on Harrison Avenue.
11 a.m. – Boom Days kids’ mining events at Elks parking lot on West Fourth Street. Registration is at 9:30 a.m.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Boom Days Tabor Opera House tours at 308 Harrison Ave.
12:15 p.m. – Boom Days short-course burro racers return on Harrison Avenue.
2:30 p.m. – Boom Days long-course burro racers return on Harrison Avenue.
Poncha Springs
2-4 p.m. – Dennis Lee plays hammered dulcimer at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
4 p.m. – Ark Valley High Rollers Shorts vs. Skirts roller derby bout at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120. Free admission but donations accepted. Cash bar with beer and wine.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
1 p.m. – Live music by Jesh Yancey at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
2-5 p.m. – Richard Posadas and Friends play at the Soggy Surfer at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Evening with an Expert at A Church, 419 D St., features Lane Wilson on Hula-Hooping for fun and fitness. Some Hula-Hoops will be provided. $10 suggested donation.
Mon., Aug. 8
Salida
9:30 a.m.-noon – Salida Parks and Recreation presents line dancing with Betty Scofield every Monday and Thursday at the American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. Advanced from 9:30-11, beginners 11-noon. Call 530-233-3821 for more info.
Tues., Aug. 9
Salida
Noon-1:30 p.m. – Chaffee County Public Health and Salida Community Center host Techy Taco Tuesday, an event where student volunteers will assist older adults with their technology, at the center, 305 F St. Free taco bar provided. Participants should take their phones, tablets, laptops, etc. and their questions.
Weds., Aug. 10
Buena Vista
6-10 p.m. – Coral Creek, a “Colo-Caribbean Newgrass” band, and The Blind Pigs, a local collaboration, play a free show at River Runners, 24070 CR 301.
7 p.m. – Open Mic Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Coaldale
4-6 p.m. – Coaldale Schoolhouse Mountain Market at 287 Hayden Creek Road features a dozen or more local food producers, artists and artisans.
Salida
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Salida Parks and Recreation Department hosts Mobile Recess at Alpine Park, Fifth and F streets, with corn hole, bouncy house, slackline and more. Self-guided play requires guardians to stay with their kids. Free and no registration needed.
7 p.m. – Singer-songwriter Anya Hinkle, accompanied by bassist Troy Robey, performs her Appalachia folk sound at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets cost $15 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
