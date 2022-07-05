Weds., July 6
Buena Vista
6-10 p.m. – The Tierro Band and folk fiddler Bridget Law play a free show at River Runners, 24070 CR 301.
Coaldale
4-6 p.m. – Coaldale Schoolhouse Mountain Market at 287 Hayden Creek Road features a dozen or more local food producers, artists and artisans.
Salida
6-10 p.m. – Open Mic Night at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St. Sign up at 146taphouse@gmail.com for a 30-minute spot.
Thurs., July 7
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Alex Johnstone of Rapidgrass performs a free concert in McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 and Main Street.
Poncha Springs
6-7:30 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Picnic in the Park with free hot dogs and hamburgers at Chipeta Park.
Salida
6:30-8 p.m. – El Camino plays eclectic danceable rock with a splash of jazz and funk at a free community concert in Riverside Park. Cash bar for beer and wine available plus limited concessions.
Fri., July 8
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Friday at the Farm features music by Barb Maxey at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Bring your own lawn chair/blanket and snacks.
6 p.m. – Reggae on The Lawn at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, features DJ Matt Cassidy, Israel Vibration & Collie Buddz. Tickets are $175 for a three-day pass, $99 for three-day pass for ages 13-17, $88 for a single day at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/reggae-on-the-lawn/tickets.
10:30 p.m. – Boombox after-party at the Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Tickets are $50. Ages 18+.
Fairplay
5 p.m. – Park County Fair kicks off with Park County Rendezvous Buck Show at Park County Fairgrounds, 880 Bogue St. Full schedule at https://parkcofair.com/schedule/.
Leadville
11 a.m.-noon – A forest ranger visits Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave., for an interactive demonstration about fire, including a visit from Smokey Bear.
4-6 p.m. – Farmers market at Cloud City Conservation Center, 440 McWethy Drive. Market is donation based; items have suggested prices but customers can pay whatever works for them.
5 p.m. – Summer Family Movie Nights features animated movie “Moana” at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Register at https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events/child.
5-8 p.m. – Salida artist Brinkley Messick demonstrates his painting techniques at 3-2-1 Fridays at Harperrose Studios, 601 Harrison Ave. Light refreshments and music also will be provided.
6-10 p.m. – Smelted Hearts perform at Golden Burro Café, 710 Harrison Ave. Donations will benefit #chefsforukraine.
7-9 p.m. – Trivia with Taryn at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., features general categories. Teams of no more than six. Cost is $5 at the door. All proceeds donated to local charity.
7-9 p.m. – Ghosts of the Tabor: A Performance Treasure Hunt features LuneAseas, a Front Range nonprofit performance troupe, and local performers creating an immersive tour through various parts of the Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave. Tales from the past will be accompanied by puppetry, dance, acting and original music. Tickets cost $30 or $15 for youth ages 6-17 at https://www.taboroperahouse.net/upcoming-events.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Sad Hands at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
6-8:30 p.m. – Brewers Pre-Vous at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave, features unlimited tastings of exclusive brews from 20 brewers and appetizers. Must be 21 or older. Limited to 120 people. Tickets are $60 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
7 p.m. – El Camino plays eclectic danceable rock with a splash of jazz and funk at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Folk singer, songwriter and musician Christopher Cody Meacham plays at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7-10 p.m. – Live music by At the Watertower at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sat., July 9
Buena Vista
10 a.m. – Pirate Dogs of the Sea at Buena Vista River Park Pavilion features Denise Gard’s border collies as they hunt for treasure and learn about keeping the ocean clean.
6 p.m. – Reggae on The Lawn at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, features Don Carlos, The Polish Ambassador & The Movement. Tickets are $175 for a three-day pass, $99 for three-day pass for ages 13-17, $88 for a single day at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/reggae-on-the-lawn/tickets.
9:30 p.m. – Ragged Mountain Bluegrass Band performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets cost $10 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
10:30 p.m. – The Polish Ambassador after-party performance at the Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Tickets are $50. Ages 18+.
Fairplay
8 a.m. – Park County Fair features Goat Show at 8 a.m., Ranch Rodeo at 10, Parade at 6 p.m. followed by live music at Park County Fairgrounds, 880 Bogue St. Full schedule at https://parkcofair.com/schedule/.
Leadville
6 a.m. – Silver Rush 50 Run starts at base of Dutch Henri Hill, U.S. 24 and McWethy Drive. Silver Rush 15 Run starts at 9 a.m. at same location. Silver Rush 50 is sold out; register for Silver Rush 15 for $50 at https://www.leadvilleraceseries.com/.
7-9 p.m. – Ghosts of the Tabor: A Performance Treasure Hunt features LuneAseas, a Front Range nonprofit performance troupe, and local performers creating an immersive tour through various parts of the Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave. Tales from the past will be accompanied by puppetry, dance, acting and original music. Tickets cost $30 or $15 for youth ages 6-17 at https://www.taboroperahouse.net/upcoming-events.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Alex Regeimbal at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
1-5 p.m. – 26th annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous in Riverside Park features unlimited tastings from more than 60 breweries, along with food vendors. Tickets are $55 general admission, $120 VIP and $15 designated driver at https://www.eventbrite.com/. General admission is $60 at the gate.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
6-10 p.m. – Mo’Champipple and the Miso Horns perform at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7 p.m. – Live music with Blue Rooster at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7:30 p.m. – Salida Aspen Concerts presents concert pianist Anton Nel at Salida High School auditorium, 26 Jones Ave. Adult tickets are $25 at www.salidaaspenconcerts.org or at the door. Tickets for K-12 students are free, with half-price tickets for an accompanying adult. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., pre-concert talk at 6:45 p.m.
Sun., July 10
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
6:30 p.m. – Rapidgrass on The Lawn at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, features Rapidgrass with guest Mark Levy, playing originals, jamgrass and some reggae. Tickets are $175 for a three-day pass, $99 for three-day pass for ages 13-17, $44 for Rapidgrass only at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/reggae-on-the-lawn/tickets.
Leadville
8 a.m. – Stages Cycling Silver Rush 50 MTB starts at base of Dutch Henri Hill, U.S. 24 and McWethy Drive. Silver Rush 15 MTB starts at 9 a.m. at same location. Silver Rush 50 is sold out; register for Silver Rush 15 for $50 at https://www.leadvilleraceseries.com/.
Poncha Springs
2-4 p.m. – Live music with Briony Hunn at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
1 p.m. – Live music with Sad Hands, with Oso on drums, Ryan Ericsson on guitar and Mark Monk on bass, at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
2-5 p.m. – Pint & a Half performs Americana/alt. country music at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
5:30-7 p.m. – Drum Circle hosted by Lisa VonderHaar at 10291 Chippewa Circle. Take a chair and a drum or other musical instrument. Call 970-531-0574 for more info.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Evening with an Expert at A Church, 419 D St., features Carrie McBride and Cheryl Lee providing knitting basics and answers to knitting questions.
9-10:30 p.m. – Movies @ Marvin presents a free showing of the animated movie “Spirit Untamed” at Marvin Park, 900 W. First St. Take your own blankets and snacks. Rated PG.
Mon., July 11
Poncha Springs
4-6 p.m. – Wine & Twine at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120, is a craft happy hour with local artist Michelle Walker making stone succulents. Craft supplies provided.
Tues., July 12
Buena Vista
Noon-1:30 p.m. – Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce hosts BV Connects, a business networking lunch with guest speaker Ben Cairns of Colorado Mountain College, at Eddyline Tap Room, 102 Linderman Ave. Tickets are $10 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Fairplay
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. – Park County Fair features 4-H Ranch Horse at 8:30, 4-H Utility Show at 1 p.m. and Rabbit Show at 2 p.m. at Park County Fairgrounds, 880 Bogue St. Full schedule at https://parkcofair.com/schedule/.
Salida
5:30-8 p.m. – Campfire Conversations – Arkansas Valley Edition is an evening of outdoor-inspired fireside chats with local voices, including Jason Blevins of the Colorado Sun, Earl Richmond of Buena Vista Recreation and Lane Wilson and Stephanie Perko of Oveja Negra, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Free admission. Drinks and snacks available. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
