Weds., July 27
Buena Vista
8:30 a.m. – Cottonwood Creek Public Recreation Cleanup of area along CR 365, the main access to Silver Creek, Harvard Lakes and North Cottonwood Creek trailheads. Meet at Game Trail Mail Center on Great Peaks Drive.
6-10 p.m. – DeadPhish Orchestra plays a free show of music by the Grateful Dead and Phish at River Runners, 24070 CR 301. A silent disco follows from 10 p.m.-midnight.
7 p.m. – Open Mic Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Coaldale
4-6 p.m. – Coaldale Schoolhouse Mountain Market at 287 Hayden Creek Road features a dozen or more local food producers, artists and artisans.
Poncha Springs
8-11 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair 4-H market livestock weigh-in at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
9 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair exhibit hall opens at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
2 p.m. – Chaffee County Fair 4-H and open rabbit judging at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
5 p.m. – Chaffee County Fair open equine gymkhana at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
Salida
9-11 a.m. – American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64 hosts a free event to commemorate the anniversary of the Korean War armistice at the Legion Hut, 235 10th St. The post will honor Korean War veterans and provide coffee and doughnuts.
7-9 p.m. – Songs on Screen presents “Needtobreathe – into the Mystery,” a film chronicle of the recording of Needtobreathe’s latest album, created during the pandemic, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Screening will be preceded by a 50-minute concert by local band Sylvester, playing originals, classic traditional and covers. Tickets are $10 at the box office or https://salidasteamplant.com/.
9 p.m. – Comedy on the Rocks at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St., features Mike Malone, Thad Bejadhar and John Brown. Admission costs $10. Proceeds benefit Continental Divide Trail Coalition.
Thurs., July 28
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Gene Farrar performs a free concert in McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 and Main Street.
7 p.m. – Library Night at Comanche Drive-in, 27784 CR 339, features “Finding Nemo.” “Fun and games” before the movie. Free admission with any library card.
Fairplay
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Fairplay Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show across the river at 200 Platte Drive.
Nathrop
5:30-7:30 p.m. – Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity hosts its eighth annual Mac & Cheese Bake-Off/Silent Auction fundraiser at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, 15870 CR 162. Attendees vote on favorite dishes. Salad, dessert and cash bar provided. Advance tickets for adults cost $25 or $35 at the door; tickets for ages 12 and younger are $10. Tickets and details at https://chaffeehabitat.org.
Poncha Springs
8 a.m. – Seniors Day at Chaffee County Fair begins with 4-H swine show at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
11:30 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair 4-H goat and sheep show at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
12:30 p.m. – Chaffee County Fair open peewee show at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
4 p.m. – Chaffee County Fair Rocky Mountain oyster fry at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
5 p.m. – Chaffee County Fair 4-H beef show at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
6-7:30 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Picnic in the Park with free hot dogs and hamburgers at Chipeta Park.
7 p.m. – Chaffee County Fair open beef and pen of 3 show at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
Salida
6:30-8 p.m. – Buzz Drivers perform at a free community concert in Riverside Park. Cash bar for beer and wine available plus limited concessions.
Fri., July 29
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Friday at the Farm features live music by Michael and Tami at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Bring your own lawn chair/blanket and snacks.
9:30 p.m. – Power trio Cycles performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Fairplay
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Fairplay Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show across the river at 200 Platte Drive.
6 p.m. – TGIFairplay free concert on Fifth Street features food, beer, cocktails and live music with The Long Run, an Eagles tribute band.
Leadville
4-6 p.m. – Farmers market at Cloud City Conservation Center, 440 McWethy Drive. Market is donation based; items have suggested prices but customers can pay whatever works for them.
6-10 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Golden Burro Café’s Brass Ass Saloon, 710 Harrison Ave. Donations will benefit #chefsforukraine.
Poncha Springs
9 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair 4-H round robin at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
11 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair adult round robin at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
1:30 p.m. – Chaffee County Fair garden tractor race at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
6:30 p.m. – Chaffee County Fair 4-H awards at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
7 p.m. – Chaffee County Fair Junior Market Livestock Sale at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
9 p.m. – Silver Sage Band performs at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
Salida
10 a.m.-8 p.m. – Fire on the Mountain features music, teaching and activities for kids at Riverside Park, F Street and Sackett Avenue. Free admission.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – A Church and KHEN radio host Salida Moth, a storytelling event on the theme of “And That’s When I Knew,” at A Church 419 D St. Tickets are $15 at KHEN.org.
7 p.m. – Live music by Wanderlust Road at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Grateful Dead cover band Roundhouse Assembly performs at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sat., July 30
Buena Vista
1 p.m. – BVEC presents live music by Bill Kelly at The Roastery, 409 E. Main Street.
Fairplay
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Fairplay Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show across the river at 200 Platte Drive.
9 a.m.-6 p.m. – Burro Days at Main and Fifth streets features arts and crafts, fair amusements, gold panning, petting zoo, gunfights, food, beverages, races and live music. Full schedule at www.burrodays.org.
10 a.m. – Burro Days Kids’ Pack Dog Race at Fairplay Beach.
11 a.m. – Burro Days Llama Rama, followed by Llama Lunacy at noon and Llama Rally at 1 p.m. on Front Street.
4-6 p.m. – Burro Days free live music on Front Street with Spare Change featuring Big Daddy Ty.
Leadville
5:30 p.m. – Sunset Sessions on the roof of Treeline Kitchen, 615A Harrison Ave., features art by Marley Seifert and dancing to disco-style jams curated by DJ diegonxi.
Poncha Springs
9 a.m. – Kids Fun Day at Chaffee County Fair begins with stock dog demonstration at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
10 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair horseshoe pitching at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
10 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair sawdust pile with coins at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
10:30 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair Catch-a-Pig contests at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
11 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair Antique Tractor Pull at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
9 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair 4-H round robin at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
11 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair Queen for a Day, Rodeo Clown for a Day, Stick Horse Rodeo, Frozen T-Shirt Contest, Corn Challenge and Marble Challenge at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
Noon – Chaffee Country Fair garden tractor race, antique engine demonstration and tack sale at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
2 p.m. – Chaffee County Fair hot dog eating contest and queens barrel race at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Beau Bones and Oren Dreeben at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
6:30 p.m. – Chaffee County Fair grand entry, Mountain States Ranch Rodeo and Calcutta at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
9 p.m. – Ahgadaze performs at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
Salida
7:20 a.m. – Sixth annual Beas’ Knees Citizens Foot Race is a 5.4-mile race on Arkansas Hills trails, the same course as the National High School Trail Championships, which follow at 8:20 a.m. Registration costs $30 at https://nationalhighschooltrailchampionships.com/.
8 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – A Church and KHEN radio host Salida Moth, a storytelling event on the theme of “And That’s When I Knew,” at A Church 419 D St. Tickets are $15 at KHEN.org.
7 p.m. – Live music by Rodney Rice & Band at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – The Sturtz Trio plays folk and contemporary singer-songwriter styles, and Harper Powell performs bluegrass, folk and old-time music at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7:30 p.m. – Salida Aspen Concerts presents Yunchan Lim, 18-year-old Gold Medal winner of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, at Salida High School, 26 Jones Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., pre-concert talk at 6:45 p.m., concert at 7:30. Tickets are $40 at www.salidaaspenconcerts.org/store. K-12 students admitted free; ticket is half price for accompanying adult; email info@salidaaspenconcerts.org to secure tickets.
Sun., July 31
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
Howard
1-4 p.m. – Western Fremont Historical Society hosts a free Access Sunday at the WFHS History Center, 70 CR 56, honoring National Day of the Cowboy. Exhibits include articles by local cowboy Paul Huntley and other cowboy items.
Fairplay
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Fairplay Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show across the river at 200 Platte Drive.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Burro Days at Main and Fifth streets features arts and crafts, fair amusements, gold panning, petting zoo, gunfights, food, beverages, races and live music. Full schedule at www.burrodays.org.
7-10 a.m. – Burro Days pancake breakfast at high school multipurpose room.
9 a.m. – Burro Days Cowboy Church at gazebo on the lawn, Main and Fifth streets.
10:15 a.m. – Burro Days Pack Burro Race, long course start, followed by short course start at 10:30 a.m.
11:30 a.m. – Burro Days Parade on Front Street.
1 p.m. – Burro Days Outhouse Race on Front Street.
Leadville
Noon-4 p.m. – Tabor Summer Celebracion at the Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave., features a street festival with food and vendors (free admission) and 2 p.m. music and show on Tabor stage. Show features funk band Los Mocochetes, Latin funk rock trio Bicicasa Basement Boys and Adolfo Romero and Parallel Artístic Chilean guitar, puppetry and dance. Tickets cost $30 for adults, $15 for ages 6-17, free for 5 and younger. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
1-4 p.m. – Community Market at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., features work by local artisans.
Poncha Springs
10 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair Cowboy Church at Chaffee County Fairgrounds grandstands, 10165 CR 120.
10 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair antique tractor pull, archery contest and melon eating contest at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
11:30 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair Catch-a-Pig contests at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
11:45 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair corn hole at Chaffee County Fairgrounds north building, 10165 CR 120.
Noon – Chaffee County Fair antique engine demonstration at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
1 p.m. – Chaffee County Fair Circle 3 Gymkhana at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
2-4 p.m. – Live music with Shannon Hemingway at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
3:30 p.m. – Chaffee County Fair exhibits and animals release at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
5 p.m. – Chaffee County Fair exhibit hall closes at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
1 p.m. – Live music by Mark Gillick & John Clark at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Tues., Aug. 2
Salida
5 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
