Fri., Nov. 11
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Buena Vista High School Trident Theatre Company presents teacher Brad Fritsch’s play, “The Mistakes of a Night,” at the high school’s flex commons, 559 S. Railroad St. Tickets prices range from $5 to $20 and are available at bvhsco.booktix.com/ or at the door starting one hour before showtime.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Beau Bones and Oren Dreeben at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Maker’s Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 201 E. Sackett Ave., features crafts, art, baked goods, demos, workshops and live music. Free admission.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Former Salidan Maj. Gen. Walter Golden presents a display of his and his grandfather’s World War I artifacts at the Salida Museum, 406½ W. U.S. 50. Admission is free.
11 a.m. – Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony begins with parade starting at Fourth and F streets, traveling on F Street to Riverside Park for a ceremony at 11:30 a.m., with prayer, rifle volley, taps and launching a wreath into the river.
5:30-10 p.m. – Chris Coady opens with solo acoustic music, followed by six-piece band Easy Jim playing the music of the Grateful Dead at 6:30 p.m. at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
5:30-8:30 p.m. – Mocktail Movie Night at Mandala Collective, 211 F St., features organic superfood mocktails and the documentary “Kiss the Ground.” Tickets are $20 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
7-9 p.m. – Jive and Dive is a pool party for middle-schoolers only at Salida Hot Springs Aquatics Center, 410 W. U.S. 50. Cost is $6 for drop-ins, or an access pass or membership can be used for entry.
7-9 p.m. – ElevateHER presents the Women’s Adventure Film Tour with films and discussion at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $20 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
7 p.m. – Live music with Chris Nasca at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., Nov. 12
Buena Vista
9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Gingerbread House Bazaar at Faith Lutheran Church, 15440 W. Main St., features homemade candy, crafts, quilts, preserves and more. Chili lunch sold from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
2 and 7 p.m. – Buena Vista High School Trident Theatre Company presents teacher Brad Fritsch’s play, “The Mistakes of a Night,” at the high school’s flex commons, 559 S. Railroad St. Tickets prices range from $5 to $20 and are available at bvhsco.booktix.com/ or at the door starting one hour before showtime.
8:30 p.m. – Rock-and-roll band Hunter James and the Titanic performs “Southern R&B with the lyrical acuity of folk” at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/hunter-james-and-the-titanic/.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Cabin Fever at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
9:30 a.m. – Chaffee County Running Club hosts the 22nd annual Two-Turkey Relay Run starting at Riverside Park, with randomly selected teams of two running a 2-mile loop. The event is mostly for fun, but winners get prizes of pies and turkeys. Register for $5 at the park at 9 a.m.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Elements Compost hosts a free drop-off compost event for leaves and yard waste at its new facility directly south of Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field, plus facility tours, snacks and fun activities. More information about acceptable items and free leaf bags is at http://www.elementscompost.com/news.html.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Sixth annual Drive-by Food Drive at Su Casa Furniture & Sleep Shop, Third and F streets. The store will accept nonperishable food donations for the First Presbyterian Church Food Pantry. Donations also will be accepted inside the store Nov. 8-12.
5-7 p.m. – Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce hosts its free Kickoff to Winter at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., with free beer tasters, complimentary snacks and cash bar.
7 p.m. – Monarch Mountain hosts a showing of Warren Miller’s newest film, “Daybreaker,” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $20 at https://www.eventbrite.com/. Proceeds benefit Monarch Ski Patrol and Avalanche Dogs.
7 p.m. – Live music with Bruce Hayes & Alex Johnstone at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
8 p.m. – 247th Marine Corps Birthday Celebration at Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, 148 E. Second St. All Marines and FMF corpsmen invited. 719-207-4399.
Sun., Nov. 13
Buena Vista
2 and 7 p.m. – Buena Vista High School Trident Theatre Company presents teacher Brad Fritsch’s play, “The Mistakes of a Night,” at the high school’s flex commons, 559 S. Railroad St. Tickets prices range from $5 to $20 and are available at bvhsco.booktix.com/ or at the door starting one hour before showtime.
Salida
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Regional Wedding Venue Open House offers a self-guided tour of 15 venues in Central Colorado. Salida-area venues include Salida SteamPlant, A Church, Hutchinson Ranch and Chaffee County Fairgrounds. Admission is free but registration required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/colorado-wedding-venue-open-house-tickets-395408586727.
10 a.m. – Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science program features The International Dark-Sky Association and local Dark Sky Initiatives at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. Admission is free and public is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.