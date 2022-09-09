Fri., Sept. 9
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Friday at the Farm features Tim Burt performing folk, rock, blues, country, gospel and humor at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Bring your own lawn chair/blanket and snacks.
Leadville
4-6 p.m. – Farmers market at Cloud City Conservation Center, 440 McWethy Drive. Market is donation based; items have suggested prices but customers can pay whatever works for them.
7-9 p.m. – The Yak is a story-telling competition on the theme of “Grudges” at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Two headliners will tell stories for 15 minutes each, followed by a speed round of 5-minute stories from audience members. Cost is $10.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Nicholas Penn at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
7-9 p.m. – Jive and Dive swim party for middle schoolers only at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50. $6 to participate (not included in memberships or passes).
7-10 p.m. – Live music with Breckenridge bluegrass band Blue River Grass at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
9 p.m.-2 a.m. – Club E 146 inside The 146 Taphouse, 146 E. First St., Grand Re-opening Party features music by Melody Monroe, DJs Jason Syn, DJ Panic, Kyle Ray and more. $10 cover charge.
Sat., Sept. 10
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Apple Fest at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St., features live music, apple pie contest, old-fashioned activities, crafts and games for all ages, plus costumed characters sharing the history of the farmer. Lunch is available. Admission is by donation.
11 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Drone Races at the Buena Vista Drone Training Park at the Rodeo Grounds on Gregg Drive. Free and open to the public. Bring your own lawn chair and refreshments.
1 p.m. – Buena Vista Event Cooperative presents free live music by Nasca Lines at the BV Roastery Café, 409 E. Main St.
7 p.m. – Madams of Central Colorado at Buena Vista Heritage Museum, 506 E. Main St., features ladies of the evening describing their lives at the turn of the last century. No children younger than 13 allowed. Tickets cost $20 at https://www.buenavistaheritage.org/Madams-of-Central-Colorado or at the museum.
8:30 p.m. – Wood Belly plays bluegrass at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/woodbelly/.
Leadville
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Bark in the Park at Leadville Dog Park, 505 W. Fifth St., features demos, training techniques, pet health care tips, info on adoption, fostering and volunteering, playtime for dogs and snacks for humans.
3:30 p.m. – Sippin’ and Swingin’ shotgun golf competition and fundraiser at Mount Massive Golf Course, 259 CR 5, will raise money for a new driving range mat. Event includes golf clinic, four-hole shotgun competition, wine tasting, music, hors d’oeuvres and a raffle. Clinic and competition registration costs $35. Wine tasting is $3 each or three for $10; raffle tickets $5 each or three for $10. https://www.mtmassivegolf.com/tournaments/ or 719-486-2176.
Nathrop
6:30-9:30 p.m. – Buena Vista Pregnancy Center hosts its “Celebrate Life: A Night Under the Stars” fundraiser at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, 15870 CR 162. Event includes speech by Dr Biff Gore of Colorado Right for Life, soaking and socializing at the pool, appetizers and desserts. Suggested donation is $35 for singles, $50 for couples. Childcare for ages 12 and younger provided at ClearView Church from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Info and registration at https://www.bvpregnancycenter.com/celebrate-life, or show up at upper pool gate on day of event.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Leon Littlebird at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Salida Fiber Festival at Riverside Park features vendors, demonstrations, pop-up fashion shows, activity tent, silent auction, food and drink vendors and more. Free admission. Details at https://www.salidafiberfestival.com.
1:30-3 p.m. – Free “first time” Monarch Mavericks square dance at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St., followed by the group’s regular dance. Singles welcome; casual dress. No dance experience needed. 719-480-2809, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or SquareDanceSalida@yahoo.com.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
7-10 p.m. – Tiffany Christopher and Briony Hunn perform alt folk-rock at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7 p.m. – Live music by Zephyr Jazz Trio at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
9 p.m.-2 a.m. – Club E 146 inside The 146 Taphouse, 146 E. First St., Grand Re-opening Party features music by Melody Monroe, DJs Jason Syn, DJ Panic, Kyle Ray and more. $10 cover charge.
Sun., Sept. 11
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
Poncha Springs
2-4 p.m. – Live music by Taylor Shelton at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Fiber Festival at Riverside Park features vendors, demonstrations, pop-up fashion shows, activity tent, silent auction, food and drink vendors and more. Free admission. Details at https://www.salidafiberfestival.com.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
1 p.m. – Live music by Sad Hands Band at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
4:30-6 p.m. – Art on Film presents “Museum Town,” a documentary narrated by Meryl Streep about a unique contemporary art museum in a small Massachusetts town, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9 at https://salidasteamplant.com/event/film-museum-town/ or at the door.
Mon., Sept. 12
Salida
7-9 p.m. – Singer-songwriter Robbie Fulks performs a blend of rockabilly, classic country, honkytonk, bluegrass and swing at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $20 in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/ or $25 the day of the show.
Tues., Sept. 13
Buena Vista
Noon-1:30 p.m. – Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce hosts Buena Vista Connects, a business networking event and lunch open to members and nonmembers, at Eddyline Taproom, 102 Linderman Ave. Guest speaker is Mayor Libby Fay. Cost is $10 for members, $20 for nonmembers. Register at https://bit.ly/BVConnectsSept13.
Howard
Noon – All Community Picnic hosted by Tunstall’s Last Resort and Pleasant Valley Get Together Club at 9149 U.S. 50 (first driveway west of Sugarbush). Donations accepted to help with food costs. Also books on offer for donations to the club scholarship fund. For questions call 719-942-3847.
Salida
5 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.