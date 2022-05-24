Weds., May 25
Leadville
7-9 p.m. – Fly tying at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. All skill levels welcome.
7 p.m. – Lake County School District Instrumental Music Concert at Lake County High School, 1000 W. Fourth St., features grades five through 12.
Salida
6-10 p.m. – Open Mic Night at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St. Email 146taphouse@gmail.com to get on the schedule.
6-8:30 p.m. – Articipate presents the eighth annual Sun Fest, a free youth music festival in Riverside Park, featuring five marimbas and drums groups.
9 p.m. – Comedy on the Rocks, featuring Andrew Wegleitner with special guests Rebecca Wilson and Nina Davis, at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St., benefits elevateHer. Tickets are $10 at the door. Doors open at 8 p.m.
Thurs., May 26
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. This week features a Salida ukulele group performance.
5-10 p.m. – Articipate presents the eighth annual Sun Fest, a free youth music festival in Riverside Park, featuring seven Rok Skool bands.
6 p.m. – Soul of Salida fundraiser and Q&A session at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St.
7-8:30 p.m. – Songs On Screen presents “Needtobreathe – Into the Mystery,” a documentary about the band Needtobreathe’s recording of its latest album in the midst of the pandemic, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9 at salidasteamplant.com and at the box office.
7-10 p.m. – Matthew Marcus McDaniel performs rock ’n’ roll with sultry soul at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
Fri., May 27
Buena Vista
2 p.m. – CKS Paddlefest begins with a Joy Lap/Antix Play, a fun run down the Numbers on the Arkansas River. Register starting at 1 p.m. at the Jackson Tent on the Lawn in South Main.
7-10 p.m. – Thievery Corporation plays genre-defying electronic music on The Lawn at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Door open at 6 p.m., opener at 7 p.m., main act at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are sold out.
10 p.m.-midnight – Hip-hop artist and DJ Chali 2na and his band The House of Vibe perform at the Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Tickets are $50 at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/chali2na. Ages 18+.
10 p.m. – Denver band Dragondeer plays blues-rock at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets cost $20 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/dragondeer-2/.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – David Tipton plays the Chapman stick at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
5:30-11:30 p.m. – Live music at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St., features openers Bill Hussey & Quinn Langan and Floodgate Operators starting at 8:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Sleazy Grease at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., May 28
Buena Vista
9 a.m.-10 p.m. – CKS Paddlefest features kayak clinic, kayak and river surf competition, disc golf and live music at The Lawn at South Main. See details and full schedule at https://www.ckspaddlefest.com/.
10 p.m. – Funk and soul musician Eddie Roberts, bassist Dan Africano and percussionist Jeff Franca perform at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets cost $20 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/eddie-roberts-dan-africano-jeff-franca-paddlefest/.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Justin Allison at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
4:30-9:30 p.m. – Salida Rotary Club presents Bluegrass on the Arkansas at Riverside Park, featuring Pint & a Half from 4:30-5:30 p.m., Floodgate Operators from 6-7:30 p.m. and Blue Canyon Boys from 8-9:30 p.m. Admission is free; beer, food and drinks will be sold. Donations also accepted for Rotary scholarships.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Blue Recluse at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
8:30-11:30 p.m. – Eclectic bohemian world psych folk duo Roma Ransom performs at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sun., May 29
Buena Vista
6:30 a.m. – Spirit Trail Race marathon starts at South Main in front of the Surf Hotel. Half-marathon begins at 7:30 a.m. and 8K race at 8:30 a.m. Half-marathon is sold out. Registration is $95 for marathon, $55 for 8K. Register at https://www.spirittrailrace.com/registration.
Noon – CKS Paddlefest features the Numbers Kayak Race in the Numbers section of the Arkansas River. Details and full schedule at https://www.ckspaddlefest.com/.
5 p.m. – CKS Paddlefest features the Three Rock Splat Challenge at the bottom of the BV Whitewater Park, below BV Falls. Competitors must bring a pie to splat. Open to all crafts. Details and full schedule at https://www.ckspaddlefest.com/.
Hoosier Pass
11 a.m. – American Legion District 12, including members from Buena Vista, Salida, Fairplay, Bailey and Breckenridge posts, conduct a Memorial Day ceremony in the parking lot with readings, placing of flowers and a wreath, three-round volley and taps.
Leadville
Noon-2 p.m. – Free Ice Cream Social at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. Sixth St., features music and bouncy house for kids. Open to all.
Salida
Noon-8:45 p.m. – Salida Rotary Club presents Bluegrass on the Arkansas at Riverside Park. Lineup is: noon-1 p.m., Bonnie Culpepper and Alex Johnstone Band; 1:30-2:45 p.m., Ragged Mountain; 3:15-4:15 p.m., Big Meadow; 4:45-6:15 p.m., Red Mountain Boys; 6:45-8:45 p.m., Rapidgrass. Admission is free; beer, food and drinks will be sold. Donations also accepted for Rotary scholarships.
1 p.m. – Live music with Bonnie Culpepper & Friends at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Mon., May 30
Buena Vista
11 a.m. – CKS Paddlefest’s Race to the Grill, a downriver sprint on Class 2 whitewater from Wilderness Aware to River Runners Grill. Open to all crafts. Cost is $15 per racer. Details and registration at https://www.ckspaddlefest.com/.
11-11:20 a.m. – American Legion Post No. 55 hosts a Memorial Day service at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 257 CR 321, at Earnest Clifford Sexton’s grave on the northwest side of the cemetery. Post members will speak at the ceremony.
Howard
7:30-10 a.m. – Howard Volunteer Fire Department Pancake Breakfast offers sausage, eggs and pancakes.
Poncha Springs and Salida
10 a.m. – Local veterans groups conduct a Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park at the crossroads of U.S. 50 and 285, with singing of the national anthem, a short prayer, short speech, three-volley salute and taps. Afterwards, the group will move to the Poncha Springs upper cemetery and Fairview Cemetery in Salida for similar ceremonies.
