Weds., April 27
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Community Discussion on Polarization at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St., includes a free showing of the documentary “Stars and Strife.” Discussion will focus on exploring divisions in America that impact everyone.
Salida
8 p.m. – Comedy on the Rocks at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St., features Penny Prince with guests Marcus Benjamin and Lou So. Admission costs $10. Proceeds benefit the Red Ladies Raft Team.
Thurs., April 28
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
Fri., April 29
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – David Tipton plays the Chapman stick at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
7 p.m. – Salida-Aspen Concert Series hosts a Locals Concert fundraiser featuring local classical musicians at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets cost $25 and are available from board members or by emailing mary@salidaconcerts.org.
5-8 p.m. – Live music with The River Arkansas at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Roma Ransom at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., April 30
Leadville
10-11:30 a.m. – Lake County Recreation Department hosts a free Mother’s Day Tea Party for local youth and their mothers or other female role models at Lake County Senior Center, 421 W. Sixth St. Participants can wear their “party best” to enjoy tea, snacks and crafts. Details and registration at https://www.lakecountyco.com/recreation.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music by Tim Mooney at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Salida Spring Maker’s Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 201 E. Sackett Ave., features handmade crafts, art, textiles, jams, pickled items, baked goods, jewelry and more.
5:30-7 p.m. – “Something Great! Part 2: My Life in the Belfast Circus – The Backstory” features staged readings by Jennifer Dempsey at A Church, 419 D St. Donations will go to the Salida Circus/Belfast Circus exchange in July.
7-10 p.m. – El Camino plays eclectic danceable rock with a splash of jazz and funkat Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Tiffany Christopher at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., May 1
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Salida-Aspen Concert Series hosts a Locals Concert featuring local classical musicians at Buena Vista High School Performance Commons, 559 S. Railroad St. General admission costs $10 or $5 for seniors, students and veterans. Proceeds benefit Salida and Buena Vista public school music programs.
Leadville
12:30-4 p.m. – Tools & Tacos Tool Library Launch Party at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave., features giveaways, tool demonstrations, kids’ activities and tacos. Tool Library orientation at 12:30, party from 1-4 p.m. Details at https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org.
Poncha Springs
4 p.m. – Salidan Jan Justis performs the one-woman play “Mother: The Story of Mary Harris Jones,” about union organizer Mother Jones, at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120. Tickets cost $15 at https://www.eventbrite.com.
Salida
10 a.m. – Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science program features Roger Cox speaking on “Patagonia and the Conservation Legacy of Doug and Kris Tompkins” at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. Free and open to the public. Masks are required, and socializing will be outdoors before and after the talk. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.
