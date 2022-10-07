Today
Crestone
5-8 p.m. – Crestone Artists Open Studio Tour Sampler Exhibition Reception features works from artists on the weekend tour at T-Road Brewing Co., 120 W. Silver Ave.
Leadville
5-7 p.m. – First Friday Family Movie Night at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave., features “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Visit https://lakecountypubliclibrary.org/events for details.
7-9 p.m. – The Yak is a story-telling competition on the theme of “Ghosts” at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Two headliners will tell stories for 15 minutes each, followed by a speed round of 5-minute stories from audience members. Cost is $10.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Beau Bones and Oren Dreeben at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. – Guidestone’s 16th annual Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50, features wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, free pumpkin with each child’s ticket, straw bale maze, crafts, drinks and snacks, farmyard friends, games, cider press, hand stenciling and live music. Tickets cost $10 per person, free for kids 2 and younger. Tickets are by advance purchase only at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTU5NDM5.
5 p.m. – First Fridays at downtown Salida art galleries offers extended hours, demonstrations, receptions and opportunities to meet local artists in their studios.
7 p.m. – Live blues music with Roots & Rhythm at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7:30 p.m. – Old Blind Dogs, a quartet of Scottish traditional musicians, play roots music at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $15 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-old-blind-dogs-tickets-385801250927 and at the door if still available.
Sat., Oct. 8
Buena Vista
6 p.m. – High Country Fine Arts Association presents a middle school musical, “Mary Poppins Jr.,” at Darren Patterson Christian Academy, 518 S. San Juan Ave. Tickets at the door cost $10 for adults, $5 for students, free for ages 3 and younger. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Crestone
Noon-5 p.m. – Crestone Artists Open Studio Tour features visits to 20 artist studios. Interactive tour map and info about artists at crestoneartists.com.
7:30-9 p.m. – Spoken Word Night at T-Road Brewing Co., 120 W. Silver Ave., in conjunction with the Open Studio Tour, features poetry and open mic.
Poncha Springs
11 a.m.-9 p.m. – Poncha Pub Turns One party at Poncha Pub, 10238 U.S. 50, features live music all day, Fat Axes axe throwing from 4-9 p.m., pickle-eating contest at 5 p.m.
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Shannon Hemingway at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
9 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. – Guidestone’s 16th annual Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50, features wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, free pumpkin with each child’s ticket, straw bale maze, crafts, drinks and snacks, farmyard friends, games, cider press, hand stenciling and live music. Tickets cost $10 per person, free for kids 2 and younger. Tickets are by advance purchase only at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTU5NDM5.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Salida Parks and Recreation hosts Monarch Skate Jam, a U18 open jam skateboard competition, at Centennial Park skate park, U.S. 50 at Holman Avenue. Boys and girls compete in four age groups. Cost is $10. Preregister at https://www.amilia.com/store/en/city-of-salida-recreation/shop/programs/68561 or at check-in at 8:30 a.m.
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. 719-480-2809, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or SquareDanceSalida@yahoo.com.
4 p.m. – “Something Great! My Life in the Belfast Circus” is performed by Jennifer Dempsey at A Church, 419 D St. Suggested donation is $15 for ages 14 and older.
5:30-10 p.m. – Chris Coady performs acoustic originals from 5:30-6:30, followed by Easy Jim playing music of the Grateful Dead from 6:30-10 at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7 p.m. – Live jazz fusion music with Basilaris at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., Oct. 9
Buena Vista
6 p.m. – High Country Fine Arts Association presents a middle school musical, “Mary Poppins Jr.,” at Darren Patterson Christian Academy, 518 S. San Juan Ave. Tickets at the door cost $10 for adults, $5 for students, free for ages 3 and younger. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Crestone
Noon-5 p.m. – Crestone Artists Open Studio Tour features visits to 20 artist studios. Interactive tour map and info about artists at crestoneartists.com.
Poncha Springs
2-4 p.m. – Ceruleus plays acoustic rock with a woodwind twist at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. – Guidestone’s 16th annual Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50, features wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, free pumpkin with each child’s ticket, straw bale maze, crafts, drinks and snacks, farmyard friends, games, cider press, hand stenciling and live music. Tickets cost $10 per person, free for kids 2 and younger. Tickets are by advance purchase only at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTU5NDM5.
10 a.m. – Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science presentation features Dr. J. McKim Malville speaking about the James Webb Space Telescope at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. Socializing will take place outside before and after the program. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.
2-5 p.m. – Live music Sunday features Richard Posadas at the Soggy Surfer, 228 N. F St.
5:30-7 p.m. – Drum Circle hosted by Lisa VonderHaar at 10291 Chippewa Circle. Take a chair and a drum or other musical instrument. Call 970-531-0574 for more info.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Evening with an Expert at A Church, 419 D St., features Emily Marquis speaking on “Sober Curious?” – how alcohol impacts health. $10 suggested donation.
Tues., Oct. 11
Salida
5 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
