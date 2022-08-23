Weds., Aug. 24
Buena Vista
5:30-10 p.m. – Dead on the Lawn, a tribute to the Grateful Dead, is a free show at The Lawn at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop.
Coaldale
4-6 p.m. – Coaldale Schoolhouse Mountain Market at 287 Hayden Creek Road features a dozen or more local food producers, artists and artisans.
Salida
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Salida Parks and Recreation Department hosts Mobile Recess at Alpine Park, Fifth and F streets, with corn hole, bouncy house, slackline and more. Self-guided play requires guardians to stay with their kids. Free and no registration needed.
Thurs., Aug. 25
Buena Vista
6 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Sign-up starts at 5 p.m., performances at 6 p.m. BYOB.
Poncha Springs
6-7:30 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Picnic in the Park with free hot dogs and hamburgers at Chipeta Park.
Fri., Aug. 26
Buena Vista
6 p.m. – Badges & Bugles softball game at Buena Vista High School baseball field, 712 E. Main St., pits local law enforcement against firefighters to benefit Chaffee County Crime Stoppers. Suggested donation is $5.
6-8 p.m. – Friday at the Farm features live music by Gene Farrar at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Bring your own lawn chair/blanket and snacks.
8:30 p.m. – Deadfish Orchestra performs music by Phish and the Grateful Dead at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $15 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Fairplay
6-9 p.m. – TGIF Fairplay presents Hazel Miller & the Collective performing jazz, soul, funk and more on Main Street. Free peaches and ice cream social while supplies last.
Leadville
4-6 p.m. – Farmers market at Cloud City Conservation Center, 440 McWethy Drive. Market is donation based; items have suggested prices but customers can pay whatever works for them.
6-10 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Golden Burro Café’s Brass Ass Saloon, 710 Harrison Ave. Donations will benefit #chefsforukraine.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Leon Littlebird at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
7 p.m. – Sventastik Productions presents “Shrek the Musical” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for first responders/military, $5 for ages 5-18, free for kids younger than 5. Tickets available by email at SventastikProductions@gmail.com or by texting or calling 719-221-6028.
7 p.m. – Live music by Lucky Overton Friends at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Salida Din performs hard rock originals and covers at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7-10 p.m. – Cousin Curtiss performs “blues music at bluegrass speeds” at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sat., Aug. 27
Buena Vista
1 p.m. – Buena Vista Event Cooperative presents free live music by Blue Recluse at the BV Roastery Café, 409 E. Main St.
Crestone
9 a.m.-9 p.m. – Free Crestone Energy Fair features panel discussions on topics such as natural building and local food, home tours, wellness village, demonstrations, art, dance performances, live music, yoga, more. Full schedule at https://crestoneenergyfair.org/.
Fairplay
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Anthropologist Dr. Bonnie J. Clark and archaeologist Meg Van Ness lead Native Plants and Traditional Uses, a presentation and walk through several habitats at Buffalo Peaks Ranch, 37612 Colo. 9. Registration costs $45 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Hartsel
8 a.m.-4 p.m. – Hartsel Days in downtown Hartsel features vendors, food and drinks, contests including watermelon eating, Panty Polka and bed races, games, live music by Six String Dave, silent auction, flea market and book and bake sale. Details on Hartsel Days Facebook page.
Leadville
7-9 p.m. – Rooted in the Blues Doubleheader features Cary Morin & Ghost Dog performing high-energy roots rock music and Hazel Miller & the Collective performing jazz, blues, soul and R&B at the Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave. Tickets cost $30 for adults, $15 for students ages 6-17 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Melody Monroe at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
1-10:30 p.m. – Salida’s Next Last Waltz present Twinfest 2022 at the Drift In at Independent Whitewater, 10830 CR 165, with performances by Pint & a Half, 1-2:30; Old Mose, 2:45-4; Blue Recluse, 4:30-6; Mo’Champipple & the Miso Horns, 6:30-8; and Roundhouse Assembly, 8:30-10:30. Tickets are $25 for adults, free for kids younger than 15. Tickets available via venmo or Broken String Guitars or by calling 719-221-9496 or emailing lastwaltzsalida@gmail.com.
7 p.m. – Live blues and rock & roll music by Mississippi band Grits & Greens at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Secret Six Jazz Band performs New Orleans jazz at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7 p.m. – Sventastik Productions presents “Shrek the Musical” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for first responders/military, $5 for ages 5-18, free for kids younger than 5. Tickets available by email at SventastikProductions@gmail.com or by texting or calling 719-221-6028.
Sun., Aug. 28
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
Crestone
9 a.m.-9 p.m. – Free Crestone Energy Fair features panel discussions on topics such as food security, water and sanitation, home tours, fashion show, wellness village, demonstrations, live music, yoga, more. Full schedule at https://crestoneenergyfair.org/.
Hartsel
7 a.m.-2 p.m. – Hartsel Days in downtown Hartsel features pancake breakfast, parade, cowboy church, vendors, food and drinks, watermelon eating contest, rubber duck race, live music by Infused Gurus, silent auction, flea market and book and bake sale. Details on Hartsel Days Facebook page.
Howard
1-4 p.m. – Western Fremont Historical Society hosts Access Sunday at its History Center, 70 CR 56, with exhibits featuring antique hand tools for various trades and crafts. Free admission.
Poncha Springs
10 a.m. – Elevation Beer 5K, an untimed fun run/walk, starts and ends at Elevation Beer Co., 115 Pahlone Parkway. Registration includes a free beer at finish line, collector’s pint glass or Brewery Running Series seasonal swag, chance to win door prizes. Live music and food truck available. Start windows at 10 and 10:30 a.m. Registration costs $35 or $53 with T-shirt at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
2-4 p.m. – Ceruleus performs acoustic rock with a woodwind twist at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
1-4 p.m. – Salida Sunrise Rotary Lucky Ducky Race scholarship fundraiser at Riverside Park features decorated ducks sponsored by individuals and businesses racing down the Arkansas River, plus music and performances by Salida Circus. Sponsorship forms at www.SalidaSunriseRotary.com or by contacting Jan Schmidt at SunriseRotaryofSalida@gmail.com.
1 p.m. – Live music by David Lawrence at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
3 p.m. – Sventastik Productions presents “Shrek the Musical” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for first responders/military, $5 for ages 5-18, free for kids younger than 5. Tickets available by email at SventastikProductions@gmail.com or by texting or calling 719-221-6028.
5-8 p.m. – Live music with Steve Weeks at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Tues., Aug. 30
5 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.