Weds., Aug. 31
Buena Vista
5:30-10 p.m. – Surreal dance act CAPYAC performs a free show at The Lawn at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Donations accepted for Buena Vista Single Track Coalition.
Coaldale
4-6 p.m. – Coaldale Schoolhouse Mountain Market at 287 Hayden Creek Road features a dozen or more local food producers, artists and artisans.
Salida
5-7:30 p.m. – Music at the Mill presents a Square Dance at Hutchinson Ranch, 6700 Old Corral Road, with music by Big Silly String Band and calling by Andrea Earley Coen. Beer, wine and local fresh food available. Tickets are $10 in advance at https://guidestonecolorado.org/musicmill/ or $15 at the door.
9 p.m. – Comedy on the Rocks at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St., features “Big Rich” Greene with special guests Patrick Madison and Tanc with a C. Admission costs $10.
Thurs., Sept. 1
Buena Vista
5 p.m. – Greater Arkansas River Nature Association Beach Bash fundraiser at River Runners, 24070 CR 301, features catered dinner, silent auction and dancing to music by Gypsy Cattle Drive. Tickets cost $150 for a VIP float and preparty at 4 p.m.; $55 for the gala, including dinner, drinks and entertainment; $20 for kids 6-17; and free for kids younger than 6. Buy tickets at https://garna.networkforgood.com/events/45543-2022-garna-gala.
6 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Sign-up starts at 5 p.m., performances at 6 p.m. BYOB.
Leadville
4-7 p.m. – Summer Nights at Zaitz features Oro City String Band at Zaitz Park, 612 Harrison Ave.
Poncha Springs
6-7:30 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Picnic in the Park with free hot dogs and hamburgers at Chipeta Park.
Fri., Sept. 2
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Friday at the Farm features Redbird playing classic rock, acoustic style, and his original tunes at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Bring your own lawn chair/blanket and snacks.
9:30 p.m. – Americana singer Sam Burchfield and the Scoundrels perform at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/sam-burchfield-and-the-scoundrels/.
Leadville
4-6 p.m. – Farmers market at Cloud City Conservation Center, 440 McWethy Drive. Market is donation based; items have suggested prices but customers can pay whatever works for them.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Nicholas Penn at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
St. Elmo
2 p.m. – Destination Storytime led by historian Melanie Roth features a tour of the Parlor house, stories in the schoolhouse and games outside. Meet at the Parlor house.
Salida
8 a.m.-4 p.m. – Sixth annual Central Colorado Humanists yard sale fundraiser at 725 G St. Proceeds will fund scholarships.
5 p.m. – First Fridays at downtown Salida art galleries offers extended hours, demonstrations, receptions and opportunities to meet local artists in their studios.
6-8 p.m. – Buddhist teacher Brian Lesage speaks on meditation at A Church, 419 D St.
5:30-10 p.m. – Labor Day concert at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St., features Gibson Creek at 5:30 and The Rusty Lungs at 7:30 p.m.
8 p.m. – Mo’Champipple and the Miso Horns perform rhythm and blues at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., Sept. 3
Buena Vista
7:30 a.m. – Kids’ Fishing Derby at McPhelemy Park for ages 14 and younger features Optimist Club Pancake Breakfast at 7:30, fishing registration at 9, fishing derby at 10, followed by awards and free hot dog lunch at 11:15. Bring fishing gear, cap, sunscreen, sunglasses. No entry fee.
1 p.m. – Buena Vista Event Cooperative presents free live music by Groovespeak at the BV Roastery Café, 409 E. Main St.
6-9 p.m. – Buena Vista Community Dance at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., features potluck dinner at 6 p.m., dancing at 7 p.m. Donations welcome. No partner or experience necessary.
8:30 p.m. – Blue Recluse plays blues, rhythm and blues, and country blues at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/blue-recluse-2/.
Leadville
7-10 p.m. – An Evening of Cowboy Poetry and Boogie Shaking Music at the Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave., features cowboy poet Jake Riley, originally of Buena Vista, and The Vail Valley Band. Tickets cost $30 for adults, $15 for youth ages 6-17, free for kids younger than 6, at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Beau Bones and Oren Dreeben at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
8 a.m.-4 p.m. – Sixth annual Central Colorado Humanists yard sale fundraiser at 725 G St. Proceeds will fund scholarships.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
7-10 p.m. – Live music with Ol’ Scratch at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7 p.m. – Sventastik Productions presents “Shrek the Musical” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for first responders/military, $5 for ages 5-18, free for kids younger than 5 seated on a lap. Tickets available by email at SventastikProductions@gmail.com or by texting or calling 719-221-6028.
8 p.m. – Live music by Chris Nasca at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., Sept. 4
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
Poncha Springs
2-4 p.m. – Live music by Cookie Baker and the Morsels at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10 a.m. – Dr. Raphael Sarfati of the University of Colorado presents “From the Smokies to the Rockies: Chasing and Deciphering Fireflies Across America” for the Central Colorado Humanists’ Sunday Science program at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave. Socializing outdoors before and after the program; masks required indoors.
10 a.m.-noon – Sixth annual Central Colorado Humanists yard sale fundraiser at 725 G St. Proceeds will fund scholarships.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
1 p.m. – Live music by Bonnie Culpepper & Friends at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
3 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Sventastik Productions presents “Shrek the Musical” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for first responders/military, $5 for ages 5-18, free for kids younger than 5 seated on a lap. Tickets available by email at SventastikProductions@gmail.com or by texting or calling 719-221-6028.
Mon., Sept. 5
Buena Vista
5:30-10 p.m. – Folk music group Rising Appalachia performs at The Lawn at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., Colorado folk band Birds of Play opens at 6 p.m., followed by Rising Appalachia at 8 p.m. General admission costs $40 for adults, free for kids 12 and younger. Get tickets at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/rising-appalachia-on-the-lawn/tickets.
Tues., Sept. 6
Salida
5 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.