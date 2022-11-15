Weds., Nov. 16
Buena Vista
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Thanksgiving Market at Arkansas Valley Christian Mission, 122 Cottonwood Ave., lets families in need select all they need for a Thanksgiving feast. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 4646 or dropped off at the mission.
Thurs., Nov. 17
Buena Vista
6-9 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Sign-up starts at 5 p.m., performances at 6 p.m. BYOB.
Leadville
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – Lake County Elementary School PreK-Second Grade Family Thanksgiving Lunch at the school, 130 W. 12th, is for families of children enrolled at the school. Call 719-486-6890 for questions.
Poncha Springs
5:30-7 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Souper Supper at the church, 207 Ouray Ave.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
5-8 p.m. – Julia Rose Studios performs a blend of folk, pop and jazz at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
5-8 p.m. – Family Fun Night at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center features water games in the pool, including basketball, ring toss, football toss, floating volleyball and more. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for youth, $2 for children . Memberships and access passes can be used.
6 p.m. – Brain Fog Trivia Night at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave., with the theme of “Off & Running,” general trivia with a sprinkling of music, film and media. Prize for winning team.
6-8 p.m. – “Ronnie’s,” a documentary about saxophonist Ronnie Scott, a poor, Jewish kid in 1940s London who became owner of a famous night club, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $9 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
6:30 p.m. – Monthly gathering at A Church, 419 D St., features live music and author Laura Thomas speaking on grief and healing communities through theater. Free admission.
8 p.m. – Karaoke Dance Party at Club E 146 inside the The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
Fri., Nov. 18
Buena Vista
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Thanksgiving Market at Arkansas Valley Christian Mission, 122 Cottonwood Ave., lets families in need select all they need for a Thanksgiving feast. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 4646 or dropped off at the mission.
Coaldale
7 p.m. – Mark Gillick and the Phantom Canyon Band perform Americana/contemporary folk music at the Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road. Free will donation at the door.
Leadville
7-10 p.m. – Trivia with Taryn at Golden Burro Cafe, 710 Harrison Ave.
7-8:30 p.m. – The Alpine Orchestra performs “A Smorgasbord of Favorites” by classical composers at The Old Church, 801 Harrison Ave. Admission is free but donations are accepted.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – David Tipton plays the Chapman stick at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Makers’ Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features crafts, art, baked goods, demos, workshops and live music. Free admission.
6-7 p.m. – Heart of the Rockies/Enhabit Hospice hosts a memorial service honoring those who have died in the last year at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. All are welcome. RSVP to 719-539-7638.
6-9 p.m. – Dinner and a movie at Mandala Collective, 211 F St., features documentary “The Game Changers” with catering by Mystic Mushroom. Tickets are $30 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
7 p.m. – Live music with the Smelted Hearts at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., Nov. 19
Buena Vista
9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Rocky Mountain Christmas Fair at Buena Vista High School White Gym, 559 S. Railroad St., features more than 45 vendors, a silent auction and appearance by Santa Claus.
10-11:30 a.m. – BV Women’s Connection at Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27665 CR 313, features speaker Drew Felix, special feature by Susan Shampine of Mini Blessings and music by Huck Burns and Boogie Lewis. RSVP to Betty, 719-395-6967, or Judy, 719-395-8230.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Outdoor Holiday Market at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, features 15+ vendors of woodcarving, glassblowing, wellness products, fiber arts and more, plus hot cocoa bar and free family movies at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. with free popcorn.
7:30 p.m. – Magic Beans performs funk/soul/rock at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at thelariatbv.com/event/the-magic-beans.
Coaldale
1-3 p.m. – Holiday Market at the Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road, features locally grown food and locally made gifts, jewelry, organic body care products, stationery, aprons, herbs and more, plus music by David Tipton and Bruce Warren.
Fairplay
2-5 p.m. – Chuck Sitero of High Lonesome bluegrass performs at Snitching Lady Distillery, 500 Front St.
Hartsel
5-7 p.m. – Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Hartsel Fire Station.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Briony Hunn at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Foodshed Alliance Winter Farmers Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features fresh meat, produce, baked goods, crafts and more.
11 a.m. – Novemberfest at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, features live music all day, including trashgrass and blues band Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Roundhouse Assembly and Bruce Hayes.
5:30 p.m. – Partnership for Community Action hosts the annual Queer Community Dinner at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St. The potluck is open to all and includes entertainment, music, poetry and activities. Bring a dish and/or talent to share.
5:30 p.m. – Salida Elks Lodge Charity Ball, 148 E. Second St., with dinner and a cash bar. All are welcome. Call 719-539-6976 for tickets and reservations.
6-9 p.m. – The Rusty Lungs perform rock/alt rock/country and folk covers at a family-friendly concert for all ages at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St. Dance floor available.
7-8:30 p.m. – The Alpine Orchestra performs “A Smorgasbord of Favorites” by classical composers at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Admission is free but donations are accepted.
7 p.m. – Live music with Sad Hands at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., Nov. 20
Buena Vista
3-4:30 p.m. – The Alpine Orchestra performs “A Smorgasbord of Favorites” by classical composers at Clearview Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road. Admission is free but donations are accepted.
Salida
4-5:30 p.m. – “Call Her Applebroog,” a documentary about an American multimedia artist known for art that explores themes of gender, sexual identity, violence and politics, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $9 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
6 p.m. – Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony at Coors Boat Ramp, next to Salida SteamPlant off Sackett Ave., honors lives lost to transphobic violence. Hot chocolate, cider and candles will be provided. To speak, read poetry or play music at the event, email hello@gopfca.com.
Tues., Nov. 22
Salida
5 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
